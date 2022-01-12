Syphilis Testing Market to Generate $3.65 Billion by 2025 | Growth & Key Business Strategies
LAMEA will continue to lead the global market, closely followed by Asia Pacific, all through the analysis periodNE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syphilis Testing Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $3,650.3 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 1.2% during the period 2014-2020. The secondary syphilis testing would continue to be the largest market segment through 2020.Latin America,Middle East&Africa(LAMEA) market accounted for about 43% revenue share of the syphilis testing market in 2014.
Rising Syphilis cases remain a vital public health issue and is a significant concern across the globe, especially in developing economies. Rising burden of syphilis incidences and implementation of national screening programs are major factors fuelling the growth of Syphilis testing worldwide. Furthermore, the growing adoption of novel technologies such as Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) tests, Darkfield microscopy and Microhemagglutination (MHA-TP) assay enables faster and improved screening results - thus provides additional boost to the market growth. However, social stigma associated with patients visiting to STD clinics and large patient pool in remote areas would limit the market growth to a certain extent.
COVID-19 scenario analysis:
The ongoing covid-19 pandemic is fuelling the Syphilis Testing Market industry. This is attributed due to the immense increase of covid-19 testing activities on the global diagnostics system. The demand of vaccine development for covid-19 has resulted in research towards covid-19 vaccine which has also boosted the market growth. For instance, in March 2020, Indian scientists has reveal microscopic image of novel coronavirus.
The high demand covid-19 testing and diagnostics has increased extensive investments towards addition to applications in vaccine research in the pharmaceutical sector which has also contribute towards the growth of the Syphilis Testing Market.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:
•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Syphilis Testing Market trends from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
•The Syphilis Testing Market forecast is studied from 2017 to 2023.
•The Syphilis Testing Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.
•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Syphilis Testing Market.
LAMEA and Asia Pacificconstitute the two largest regions for syphilis testing market and collectively accounted for about 4/5th of the global revenue in 2014. Higher adoption rates for technologically advanced screening tests methods, active measures from governments and private associations along with the growing awareness of syphilis infections, largely contributes to the growth of the market in these regions.
𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:
Roche Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, Alere Inc., Cepheid Inc., Affymetrix, Inc. and Diasorin.
