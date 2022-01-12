North America Workplace Wellness Market revenue stood at $$15.7 bn in 2020, & it is expected to rise to $24.2 bn by 2030

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in awareness and implementation of wellness programs by employers drive the growth of the Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " North America Workplace Wellness Market by Type (Weight Management & Fitness Services, Nutrition & Dietary Plan, Stress Management Services, Health Screening & Assessment, and Smoking Cessation) and End User (Large-Size Organizations, Mid-Size Organizations, Small-Size Organizations, Public Sector, and NGOs): Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.The North America workplace wellness market was valued at $15,755.33 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $24,298.52 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12863 Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in awareness and implementation of wellness programs by employers drive the growth of the North America workplace wellness market. On the other hand, the huge cost that’s levied to companies impede the growth to some extent. However, significant growth potential in tele-health and telemedicine services is expected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asThe leading market players analyzed in the North America workplace wellness market report include Alphabet Inc., Healthy Contributions LLC., Novant Health, Marino Wellness, LLC., Compsych Corporation, Marlin Equity Partners, LLC (Virgin Pulse, Inc.), Modern Life, Inc. (Modern Health), Wellable Inc., Concierge Health, and Virtual Health Partners Inc. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.Key Findings Of The StudyBy type, the stress management services segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.The health screening and assessment segment was the largest growing segment in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.By end user, the mid-size organizations segment is expected to witness significant CAGR of 6.0%, respectively, during the forecast period.The large organizations segment was the highest contributor to the market throughout the forecast period.The NGO segment is expected to garner 10.22% share of the North America workplace wellness market in 2020.Table of ContentCHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION1.2. KEY BENEFITS1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Table of ContentCHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION1.2. KEY BENEFITS1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools & modelsCHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVECHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. KEY FINDINGS3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING3.4. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities 