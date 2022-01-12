Roofing Tiles Market Registering a CAGR of 5.2% by 2027 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

The roofing tiles market has witnessed significant growth, owing to rise in urbanization in developing countries, increase in spending on home remodeling

Roof tiles are laid on the framework of roof. Roof tiles are preferred in residential construction, owing to its features and properties such as longevity, durability, fire resistance, wind resistance, and others. Factors such as population growth, rise in urbanization coupled with increase in industrialization in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Egypt drive the construction activities which is expected to fuel the growth of the global roofing tiles market during the forecast period.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in demand for roofing tiles due to population growth and rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with disposable income drive the global roofing tiles market. However, high installation cost hampers the market growth. On the contrary, improvement in lifestyle and increase in new construction and remodeling activities across the globe are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 outbreak has several affected the construction industry as the majority of the workers have migrated to their hometown and governments have temporarily suspended all construction activities, especially in the metro cities.Due to the global adoption of work from home culture, there will be a significant decline in the construction of commercial places and offices even after the pandemic.The concrete tiles segment dominated the marketBy material type, the concrete tiles segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of concrete roof tiles in the countries such as Columbia, Panama, Malaysia, India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia as concrete roof tile suits to the construction of fabricated roofs and sloping roofs. The report also analyzes clay tiles and others.The residential segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027By end user, the residential segment to portray the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market, owing to government programs such as Housing for All by 2022 and Smart Cities 2.0 and the popularity of residential construction in the Indian construction sector. The research also analyzes the non-residential segment.Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the lion's shareBy region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market and is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in awareness regarding green buildings and favorable policies of the government of Asian countries. The market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.Major market playersBoral LimitedDachziegelwerkeCrown Roof TilesEcostar LLCEagle RoofingMarley LtdLudowici Roof TileShital PotteriesMCA Clay Roof TileTerreal Malaysia Sdn bhd.