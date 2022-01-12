Small Animal Imaging Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 4,879.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6%

Small Animal Imaging

Advancements and growth of multimodal imaging and optical imaging devices have shown considerable impact on the global small animal imaging market.

Technologies in global small animal imaging market include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), optical imaging, ultrasound, positron emission tomography (PET), and single positron emission computed tomography (SPECT). PET and SPECT imaging technologies involve radioactive materials, hence are also called nuclear imaging modalities. With technological developments, scientists have successfully modified these devices to deliver enhanced imaging quality, providing scientists with better insights to research programs. Multimodal imaging devices, combination of PET, SPECT, MRI and CT technologies, have contributed significantly in preclinical research. Applications of small animal imaging devices have expanded due to innovation in contrast agents. Nanotechnology-based contrast agents have provided new growth opportunities for the market.

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global small animal imaging market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2020, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging launched a second-generation MRI system for large-breed dogs and other small animals.

Global Small Animal Imaging Market: Drivers

Advancements and growth of multimodal imaging and optical imaging devices have shown considerable impact on the global small animal imaging market. Over the past decade, the synergy of functional and anatomical imaging modalities has led to significant interest in the development of multimodal imaging systems for preclinical imaging application. Devices such as micro-SPECT/CT, micro-PET/CT are well established in the preclinical setting, with an extensive range of contrast agents.

Moreover, launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the global small animal imaging market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, AXT launched the Vieworks range of bio-imaging systems. The VISQUE bio-imaging range will be an asset to medical researchers working in Translational Research such as drug discovery, cancer research and many more applications.

Global Small Animal Imaging Market: Opportunities

R&D in animal imaging is expected offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global small animal imaging market. For instance, in June 2020, researchers from Institute of Biological and Medical Imaging (IBMI), Germany, reported development of two photochromic proteins for cell-specific in vivo optoacoustic whole-animal imaging with signal unmixing in the temporal domain.

Key Takeaways:

The global small animal imaging market was valued at US$ 2,562.3 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 4,879.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2020 and 2027.

North America held dominant position in the global small animal imaging market in 2019, accounting for 37.7% share in terms of volume, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively.

Market Trends

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global small animal imaging market, owing to increasing adoption of imaging solutions in the region. For instance, in May 2020, The USF Health Heart Institute acquired 7T PET/MR and PET/CT integrated imaging systems from MR Solutions for preclinical research.

Global Small Animal Imaging Market: Restraints

Stringent regulatory scenario pertaining to the market has also affected market growth, especially in the devices segment. For instance, clinical viability of molecular imaging devices require regulatory approval for imaging probes by the U.S. FDA and reimbursement from insurance carriers and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This makes the overall approval process long, complicated and expensive, as the molecular imaging devices have a myriad of probes and technologies associated, all seeking prerequisite approval and reimbursement before actual launch.

Global Small Animal Imaging Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global small animal imaging market include, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aspect Imaging, Bruker Corporation, FujiFilm VisualSonics, Inc., Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging, LI-COR Biosciences, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, MR Solutions, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, Siemens AG, AXT, SCANCO Medical AG, and TriFoil Imaging, Inc.

Global Small Animal Imaging Market: Segmentation

By Product Type:

Devices

CT

MRI

PET/SPECT

Multimodal

Optical Imaging

Ultrasound

PAT

Reagents

By Application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Autoimmune diseases

Neurology and Psychiatry

Others

