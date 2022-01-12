Pacemaker Market Outlook 2030 | Changing the Face of Medical Devices Industry
Pacemaker is defined as a small, battery-operated medical device, which is implanted in the chest to control the heartbeats.NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Pacemaker Market generated $4.66 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $6.67 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.
Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, demand for minimally invasive procedures, and development of healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the global pacemaker market. However, risks and high cost related to procedures hinder the market growth. Contrarily, surge in R&D activities and advancements in technology present new opportunities in the coming years.
𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
1) The COVID-19 impact on the Pacemaker Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.
2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.
3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.
Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global pacemaker market based on technology, implantability, end user, and region.
Based on technology, the dual-chamber pacemaker segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the biventricular/CRT pacemaker segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on end user, the hospital & cardiac centers segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global pacemaker market, and is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the ambulatory surgical centers segment.
Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:
•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Pacemaker Market trends from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
•The Pacemaker Market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2030.
•The Pacemaker Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.
•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Pacemaker Market.
𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:
Abbott Laboratories, BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific Corporation, Lepu Medical, Livanova, MEDICO SpA, Medtronic, Oscor Inc., Osypka Medical GmbH, and Shree Pacetronix.
