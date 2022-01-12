U.S. IVD Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities To 2022-2023

Increase in geriatric population, rise in disposable income, and high healthcare expenditure in the U.S. drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " U.S. IVD Market by Product Type (Reagents, Instruments, and Software & Services), by Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Blood Testing, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, and Other IVD Techniques), by Application (Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Cardiac Diseases, Immune System Disorders, Nephrological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, and Other Indications), and by End Users (Standalone Laboratory, Hospitals, Academic and Medical Schools, Point of Care Testing, and Others) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.The U.S. IVD market was valued at $15,746 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $20,707 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2023. The reagent segment accounted for more than three-fifths share of the total market in 2016. The major players profiled in the U.S. IVD market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Alere Inc., Biomerieux, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bayer AG, Sysmex Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson among others.Key Findings of the U.S. IVD Market:The reagent segment dominated the market in 2016, and is projected to grow at the 2.9% CAGR.The immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the highest share in 2016.The infectious diseases segment was the major shareholder in the market in 2016.The standalone laboratory segment accounted for the highest share in 2016. 