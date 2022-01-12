Banana Flour Market expected to reach a market value of US$ 730 Mn by the end of 2027
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report is titled ‘Banana Flour Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)’, and presents a brief about every aspect of the global market. According to this comprehensive research report, the global banana flour market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 730 Mn by the end of 2027. The global banana flour market is anticipated to witness a growth at a sluggish CAGR of around 3.8% during the forecast period. The betterment in the market scenario with increasing adoption of banana flour in bakery and other end uses, will encourage the manufacturers and key businesses to be more innovative.
Get a Free Sample Copy of Report with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6155
Banana flour is a powdered ingredient generally made from green banana or plantains. It is often used as a gluten free ingredient and added in various baked goods. Flour has a moisture content of about 4%-6%. A new research report by Future Market Insights, highlights the current scenario of the banana powder market and its demand and consumption in various applications. Data from market research conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI) shows that the banana flour market is valued at USD 580 million in 2021.
The market is projected to grow at a rate of 4.2% CAGR through 2032 with a projection value of USD 865 million. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is the largest market for banana flour market and holds a 45% share in the global market. Conventional green banana flour is the largest in the product type segment and is valued at USD 435 Mn currently.
Predominantly driven by the gluten-free wave trending in the food and beverages industry, alternative flours such as banana four are slated to witness steadily growing popularity over the next few years. According to a recent market research intelligence on banana flour, Future Market Insights expects that rising consumption of green (cooking) banana and soaring demand for banana flour for dressings, condiments, and sauces will prominently drive the growth of banana flour over the forecast period.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6155
A growing trend of fortified flours is expected to influence strategic developments in the market in the near future. Furthermore, food manufacturers are opting for banana flour due to its high content of resistant starch (RS) and gluten-free properties. In equatorial regions, Banana flour is a cheaper alternative to wheat flour. Banana flour encourages the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut and is a healthy alternative to other regular flour.
Global Banana Flour Market: Dynamics
The global banana flour market’s growth is helped by the increase in production of green bananas or cooking bananas. Banana production has grown rapidly, registering a performance of +15 percent since 2008. Though dessert bananas account for 60% of the total production, the cooking banana sector has witnessed a steady growth in terms of production, indicating a rise in the demand for green bananas. There has also been a rise in the awareness about banana flour being a gluten free product.
Global Banana Flour Market: Segmental Analysis
• On the basis of distribution channel, direct channel is expected to reflect higher contribution to the growth of the global market. The indirect channel segment is expected to register a relatively higher CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period
• On the basis of application, food industry leads the market with high market value. Moreover, the pet food and feed industry segment is projected to grow at a significant rate throughout the period of assessment
• In terms of source, conventional segment has a much higher market size and is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. But organic source is projected to grow at a faster pace in the years to follow
• Based on region, MEA is expected to dominate the market with an estimated market value of over US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2027. Whereas North America is expected to register the highest growth rate to register a value CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period
Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6155
Global Banana Flour Market: Competitive Landscape
The research report covers details about major players in the industry. It provides the readers with a brief profile of the key players. Some of the major companies mentioned in the report are Zuvii, NuNatural Inc., Diana Foods, NOW Health Group Inc., Paradisefrucht GmbH, Kanegrade Ltd, ADM Wild Europe GmbH & Co. KG, International Agriculture Group, Stawi Foods and Fruits Limited etc.
The global consumption of banana flour is expected to surpass 500,000 MT by the end of 2032. The steadily increasing demand for banana flour is catered by a large number of companies, which makes the market fragmented. The majority of key players competing in the global banana flour landscape are based in the US and hold a key market presence across North America.
Besides large players, a significant number of domestic enterprises or manufacturers of grain flour alternatives such as banana flour play a crucial role in shaping the competitive landscape of the market.
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Debashish Roy
Get a Free Sample Copy of Report with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6155
Banana flour is a powdered ingredient generally made from green banana or plantains. It is often used as a gluten free ingredient and added in various baked goods. Flour has a moisture content of about 4%-6%. A new research report by Future Market Insights, highlights the current scenario of the banana powder market and its demand and consumption in various applications. Data from market research conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI) shows that the banana flour market is valued at USD 580 million in 2021.
The market is projected to grow at a rate of 4.2% CAGR through 2032 with a projection value of USD 865 million. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is the largest market for banana flour market and holds a 45% share in the global market. Conventional green banana flour is the largest in the product type segment and is valued at USD 435 Mn currently.
Predominantly driven by the gluten-free wave trending in the food and beverages industry, alternative flours such as banana four are slated to witness steadily growing popularity over the next few years. According to a recent market research intelligence on banana flour, Future Market Insights expects that rising consumption of green (cooking) banana and soaring demand for banana flour for dressings, condiments, and sauces will prominently drive the growth of banana flour over the forecast period.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6155
A growing trend of fortified flours is expected to influence strategic developments in the market in the near future. Furthermore, food manufacturers are opting for banana flour due to its high content of resistant starch (RS) and gluten-free properties. In equatorial regions, Banana flour is a cheaper alternative to wheat flour. Banana flour encourages the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut and is a healthy alternative to other regular flour.
Global Banana Flour Market: Dynamics
The global banana flour market’s growth is helped by the increase in production of green bananas or cooking bananas. Banana production has grown rapidly, registering a performance of +15 percent since 2008. Though dessert bananas account for 60% of the total production, the cooking banana sector has witnessed a steady growth in terms of production, indicating a rise in the demand for green bananas. There has also been a rise in the awareness about banana flour being a gluten free product.
Global Banana Flour Market: Segmental Analysis
• On the basis of distribution channel, direct channel is expected to reflect higher contribution to the growth of the global market. The indirect channel segment is expected to register a relatively higher CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period
• On the basis of application, food industry leads the market with high market value. Moreover, the pet food and feed industry segment is projected to grow at a significant rate throughout the period of assessment
• In terms of source, conventional segment has a much higher market size and is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. But organic source is projected to grow at a faster pace in the years to follow
• Based on region, MEA is expected to dominate the market with an estimated market value of over US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2027. Whereas North America is expected to register the highest growth rate to register a value CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period
Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6155
Global Banana Flour Market: Competitive Landscape
The research report covers details about major players in the industry. It provides the readers with a brief profile of the key players. Some of the major companies mentioned in the report are Zuvii, NuNatural Inc., Diana Foods, NOW Health Group Inc., Paradisefrucht GmbH, Kanegrade Ltd, ADM Wild Europe GmbH & Co. KG, International Agriculture Group, Stawi Foods and Fruits Limited etc.
The global consumption of banana flour is expected to surpass 500,000 MT by the end of 2032. The steadily increasing demand for banana flour is catered by a large number of companies, which makes the market fragmented. The majority of key players competing in the global banana flour landscape are based in the US and hold a key market presence across North America.
Besides large players, a significant number of domestic enterprises or manufacturers of grain flour alternatives such as banana flour play a crucial role in shaping the competitive landscape of the market.
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here