Plasma Therapy Market is Booming Worldwide | Industry Revenue to Surpass $0.69 Billion at a CAGR of 8.50% by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Plasma Therapy Market by Type (Pure Platelet-Rich Plasma, Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin, and Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin), Application (Orthopedics, Dermatology, Dentistry, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. Global plasma therapy industry was estimated at $350.21 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $698.46 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.50% from 2021 to 2030. Growth of the plasma therapy market is driven by rise in prevalence of life-threatening diseases, which includes various neurological system disorders such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIPD), idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), and multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN) is anticipated to augment growth of the global plasma therapy market. Plasma therapy is used for treatment of many disorders such as hair loss, tendon injuries, acute injuries, post-surgical repair, and osteoarthritis and currently for treatment of COVID–19. Furthermore, several manufacturers are initiating plasma processing to tackle the spread of coronavirus across the world. Therefore, the global plasma therapy market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of rare diseases, surge in number of plasma collection centers in the majority of countries, and upsurge in the number of androgenic alopecia patients across the world drive the growth of the global plasma therapy market. On the other hand, high cost of plasma derived products impedes the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in the emerging economies has been highly beneficial for the market growth.COVID-19 scenario-Plasma from the blood of a patient who recovered from the COVID-19 is used for treatment of another patient suffering from COVID-19. Convalescent plasma can potentially develop as an effective treatment option to battle against the pandemic. This way, increase in demand for plasma derived immunoglobulins has driven the market growth of the plasma therapy market. This trend is quite likely to continue till the pandemic is completely gone. Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Regen Lab SA, Zimmer Biomet, MTF Biologics, Arthrex, Terumo Corporation, Exactech, Inc., Ony Biotech Inc., Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. North America held the major share in 2020. By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global plasma therapy market, due to rise in research and developments made by government and private sectors propels the market growth in this region. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.8% throughout the forecast period. Growing population and rise in awareness of blood donation among individuals in this region drive the market growth. 