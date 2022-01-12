Content Security Gateway Market Trends, Drivers and COVID-19 Scenario Analysis | Forecast 2028

Allied Market Research - Logo

Content security gateway provides control over unauthorized access and unsecured network traffic that can lead to data insecurity in an organization.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global content security gateway market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to an increased use of smart devices, rise in IT expenditure, need for real-time threat protection, and high demand for cloud based applications.

However, high initial investment cost, lack of effective security solutions, and availability of proxy servers are expected to restrain the market growth. Need for advanced security solutions and increase in adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform present opportunities for market development.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Barracuda Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd., Forcepoint, F5 Networks Inc., Dell Corporation, Raytheon, Sophos Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and SonicWall, are also provided in this report.

The report segments the content security gateway market on the basis of platform type, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of platform type, it is bifurcated into hardware and software. Based on the industry vertical, it is classified into education, BFSI, government, healthcare, telecom & IT, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global content security gateway market between 2016 and 2023 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global artificial intelligence in BFSI market is provided.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

