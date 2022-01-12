Cloud Retail Market 2028 : Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types And Applications

Allied Market Research - Logo

The major drivers of this market include the rapid adoption of smartphones, need for compliance & collaboration, and shift to omni-channel experience.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud retail market is led by big international players and small emerging players. The vendor with implementation of technological innovation along with better cost of services will dominate the CDN market. Oracle launched cloud suit for the retailers on January 2016 with better retails solution experience.

Rapid adaption of the smart and mobile devices, cost-effective benefits of cloud products in retail, and growth in demand for digital services drive the growth in the global cloud retail market. The rise in concern regarding data security and privacy, high dependency on IT infrastructure, and high capital investment are some of the restraints of the market. In addition, reluctance for adoption of cloud among retailers is expected to limit the adoption of the said technology.

The growth in popularity of hybrid cloud technology, use of analytics in retail, and increase in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) create abundant opportunities in the market.

The market is segmented based on product type, service model, organization size, deployment model, and geographic landscape. Based on product type, it is bifurcated into solution and service. The service model segment is further divided into software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, and infrastructure-as-a-service. Based on organization size, it is classified into large and small & medium organization. The deployment model is categorized into public, private, and hybrid cloud. The market segmentation on the basis of geography includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Computer Sciences Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Infor, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, and JDA Software Group, Inc. are also provided in this report.

Key Benefits:

• This report is an extensive analysis of current and potential market trends in the dynamic global market of cloud retail.

• The report contains in depth quantitative analysis of current and future market estimations through 20162023, which helps recognize the appealing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market elucidates the current practices for the better investment decisions.

• Key market players within the cloud retail market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the global cloud retail market.

