Industrial Catalyst Market Share 2022: Growth Analysis, Raw materials, Type, Application, & Region-Forecasts Report 2027

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, "Industrial Catalyst Market by Raw materials, Type, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

Increase in demand for industrial catalysts in the chemical industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. In addition, rise in demand for eco-friendly fuels further propels the growth of the industrial catalysts market help in meeting the fuel standards, increases operational efficiency, and promotes clean fuel. Moreover, expansion of the refinery industry is expected to boost the market growth.

Some of the other factors such as rise in consumption of fuel & other chemical products, surge in demand from petrochemical industry, increase in urbanization, and development of the petroleum industry are expected to contribute toward the market growth. However, advancement in chemical synthesis reduces catalyst consumption, which is expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in R&D activities to enhance the quality of catalyst is expected to create lucrative opportunity for the industrial catalysts market growth in the near future.

Asia-Pacific dominates the industrial catalyst market, due to increase in industrial catalysts in various application sectors and rise in petroleum refining. Countries such as India and China are emerging as production destinations for petroleum and chemicals derivatives, which is expected to fuel the global industrial catalyst market growth in the near future. In addition, low labor cost is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market in the region. Middle East is growing at a faster rate, due to the expansion of refining capacities in the region.

Industrial Catalyst Segmentation by Application

• Petroleum Refinery

• Chemical Synthesis

• Petrochemicals

• Others

Analysis of COVID-19 impact

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the industrial catalyst market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industrial catalyst market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

Major key players in the market are Grace Davison, Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd., INEOS Polyolefins, Süd-Chemie, INTL FCStone, Inc., Oil-Rite Corp.JGC C&C, Lyondell Basell Acetyls, LLC, and Hong Jing Environment Company. Other players influencing the global market are PQ Silicas UK Ltd., Nalco Chemical Company, Axens, Johnson Matthey PIC, Albemarle, Monarch Catalyst Pvt. Ltd., and LEKON.

