Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Outlook Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Reports And Data

Polyphenylene Sulfide’s (PPS) high-temperature performance and chemical resistance among other properties are forecasted to fuel the market demand .

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market is forecasted to reach USD 2.57 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. PPS is utilized in the manufacture of different electronics components, like connectors, micro switches, coil formers, HDD actuators, circuit breakers, relay components, brush holders, bobbins, motor housing, thermostat parts, and many other things. This product will augment the demand for PPS. The market is expected to witness a rise in demand owing to the increasing application from sectors like electronics, automotive, aerospace and industrial. The product is consumed in high-temperature applications, due to its superior performance and mechanical characteristics.

The product is completely recyclable; it reduces emission levels and increases fuel economy. All these factors are expected to drive the market. It is also preferred more over metals because of its weight reduction. Use of PPS as filter bags in coal-fired power plants is forecasted to boost the market. The need for low emissions, higher fuel economy, and reduction in vehicle’s weight is expanding the automotive industry in countries like China, India, and Brazil and will propel the demand for the market.

Key participants include DIC Corporation, Solvay S.A., Lion Idemitsu Composites Co. Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Fortron Industries LLC, Medacta, CONMED, Kinamed Inc., and ConforMIS among

Request Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1361

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in 2020. China has the largest market for PPS but is mainly depended on imports for demand. Market players are expanding in the country by installing compounding plants. Japan is the largest producer for PPS globally. Japan along with the US has been manufacturing more than there is demand for PPS. The country is expanding in China by setting up new plants. Players have been operating at low costs to create future demand.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market on the basis of Type, Recyclability, Application, End Users and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Linear PPS

Cross-Linked PPS

Recyclability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Virgin

Recycled

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Filter Bags

Aerospace

Coatings

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Healthcare

Automobiles

Textiles

Aerospace and Defense

Business Equipment

Construction and Buildings

Engineering Equipment

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Download Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1361

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Linear PPS is forecasted to grow with an annual growth rate of 7.7% throughout the forecast period. Cross-Linked PPS holds a market share of 57% in the year 2020.

• Virgin holds a market share of 51% in the year 2020. The decrease in the price of virgin PPS globally will increase its demand.

• Environmental concerns and cost savings is encouraging manufacturers to use recycled PPS, but the implementation of environmental regulations on its use will propel the market for virgin PPS.

• PPS is used in fuel systems parts, power trains, brake system, transmission, and engine components. It is forecasted to hold a market share of 17% by 2028 in the automotive sector.

• Aerospace and Defense holds a market share of 19% in the year 2020 owing to the surge in demand for commercial flying.

• Filter Bags hold a market share of 19% in the year 2020. The product is used in the filter and filter bags used in dust chamber filters in incinerators and coal-fired powered fire stations.

• PPS coatings are applied using methods such as the electrostatic coating on cold or hot surfaces, as slurry coating, fluidized bed coating, and powder flocking. PPS coatings application is limited by large surfaces as they cannot be accommodated in the oven.

• Rapid industrialization and urbanization in the APAC region are driving the PPS market in automotive applications.

• Asia Pacific holds the largest market share of 36% in the year 2020 owing to the fact that China and Japan are the leading regions of PPS.

Key questions answered in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market report are:

• How does a global company acquire markets?

• What are its core strategies and policies?

• What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

• What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

• What are the leading competitors in the global market?

• Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market?

Request For Customization@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1361

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased applications for filter bags

4.2.2.2. Increased use as a lightweight metal replacement

4.2.2.3. Expansion of automotive sector

4.2.2.4. Rising awareness regarding recyclability

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

Continue……

Similar Research reports by Reports and Data:

Synthetic Gypsum Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/synthetic-gypsum-market

Iodine Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/iodine-market

Acetaldehyde Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/acetaldehyde-market

Military Aerospace Coatings Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/military-aerospace-coatings-market

Ethanolamines Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ethanolamines-market

About us:

Reports and Data is a research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.