Data Monetization Market Grow at a CAGR of 21.9% Forecast to 2027 | Sisense Inc., Paxata Inc., Domo Inc., Thales Group

The global data monetization market was valued at US$ 2.4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to surpass US$ 12.3 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period (2019-2027)

During the projected period, the rising requirement to generate insights from a pool of data is likely to fuel market expansion. Various data sources, such as Facebook, Inc., Google, Inc., Gemalto, and Fitbit, Inc., create a vast volume of data. Gemalto, for example, introduced Sentinel fit, a secure licencing solution for embedded software and internet of things (IoT) devices. Sentinel fit offers a full management solution for maximising the monetization of software-based goods and internet of things (IoT) devices. The usage of data is essential for every business's digital transformation. Every firm need IoT and the generation of insights from all incoming data. According to IBM Corporation, for example, 23% of worldwide IT organisations have an enterprise-wide big data strategy. Several businesses are utilising data monetization solutions to generate new income streams and relevant insights from the sources.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Data Monetization Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Data Monetization Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Data Monetization Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

· Google Inc.

· Microsoft Inc.

· IBM Corporation

· Salesforce.com inc.

· Oracle

· Infosys Limited

· SAP

· SAS Institute Inc.

· Sisense Inc.

· QlikTech International AB

· Domo Inc.

· Virtusa Corporation

· Accenture

· Reltio

· Openwave Mobility Inc.

· Thales Group

· Adastra Corporation

· Ness Technologies Inc.

· NetScout Systems Inc.

· Paxata Inc.

Drivers & Trends

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the Data Monetization market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

Regional Classification

The Data Monetization market study provides information as well as market forecasts on a regional and worldwide scale. In-depth coverage of the paper includes the numerous growth possibilities and current trends in five regions: Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). An in-depth assessment was conducted covering each area in terms of the prevailing trends, prognosis, and various prospects that are projected to favourably influence the market in the long run. The research also provides the most recent information on technology advancements and growth possibilities depending on the geographical scene.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

