Isononanoic Acid Market Size, Revenue Share Analysis, Region & Country Forecast, 2021–2027 | Reports And Data

Isononanoic Acid Market Size – USD 250.6 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.2%, Trends – The huge growth of the personal care & fragrance products.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing usage of personal care & cosmetics products, coupled with a growing emphasis on premium & luxury cosmetics products and increasing disposable income in developing regions, is driving the demand for the market.

A new report titled global Isononanoic Acid Market research report published by Reports and Data offers accurate estimations of the growth rate and market size over the forecast period. The Global Isononanoic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 350.9 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of Isononanoic Acid in fragrance & flavor intensifying applications, and extensive growth of the overall cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of food-flavoring agents. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the fragrance & skincare products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of personal care & food-flavoring products, have substantially propelled the overall Isononanoic Acid market growth and are expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.

Isononanoic acid SDS, pelargonic acid, neodecanoic acid, and glyphosate, to name a few are the hugely demanding topics and factors the end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the Isononanoic Acid market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in detail in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business.

Market Dynamics

The global chemicals and materials have a wide range of application areas such as crop protection, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, preservatives, flame retardants, surface ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and matting agents among others. Population explosion along with rapid economic growth is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high investment in infrastructure development create market demand over the forecast period.

Advancement in manufacturing techniques, higher availability of the resources for the manufacturing units, dexterous processing technique, higher production capacity, increased consumers, and favorable business models of export & import, the Asia Pacific developing countries have been in trend for the raw material and chemical products outsourcing.

Key participants include BASF SE, Oxea Chemicals, Evonik Industries AG, Sinopec, and KH Neochem Co., Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Domestic Grade is referred to as the manufacturing processes used by companies that produce end-use products for household usage or intended to be used by the common individuals. The domestic grade is growing fastest with a 5.3% CAGR during the projected time period.

Rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable income coupled with an increase in awareness regarding health issues are the factors driving the Isononanoic Acid market growth during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of the usage of sterilizing products during the coronavirus pandemic is also propelling the demand for the overall market. A favorable outlook towards bleaching products will also drive the demand for the market.

The extraordinary growth in the perfume & deodorant market due to impressive new product line-ups and active youth consumer base is the prime diver of this Isononanoic Acid The perfumes are solely made by synthetic chemical compounds. Because of biotechnological advancements, synthetic ingredients have accomplished considerable improvement. New odors and flavors have been accumulated according to various tastes, which would cater to the new consumers resulting in the final market growth.

In May 2019, Oxea completed an expansion of its existing isononanoic acid production facility units situated in Oberhausen, Germany. This additional production capacity of this chemical would support the growth of the synthetic lubricants market globally.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Isononanoic Acid market on the basis of grade, sales channel, applications, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Domestic Grade

Industrial Grade

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Perfumery Agents

Flavoring Agents

Chemical Industry

Oral Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Rest of LATAM

