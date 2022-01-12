Phthalic Anhydride Market Projected To Reach Approximately USD 13.18 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Phthalic Anhydride Market Size – USD 8.40 Billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 5.0%, Trends – The rising demand for flexible PVC

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Phthalic Anhydride market is forecast to reach USD 13.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Phthalic anhydride [PA] is a white solid organic compound having the molecular formula of C6H4(CO)2O. It appears as colorless to white lustrous solid with a mild distinctive odor, in the form of needles. It has a Flash point of 305°F and Melting point 64°F. It finds various applications ranging from plasticizer, and artificial resins, among others, which acts as one of the mentionable factors propelling the growth of the market. Factors like high demand for PVC in the Asia Pacific, the rising demand for Polyester Polyols, and the growing demand for Alkyd Resins are supporting the overall growth of the market. Various initiatives taken by the market players are also positively impacting the market growth. As an instance, in September 2019, Polynt-Reichhold Group, one of the mentionable market players, had announced that it had decided to expand its strategic integration initiative to America, which it had employed in Asia and Europe. In order to expand its strategic integration initiative, it would invest in the local production of Phthalic Anhydride and Maleic intermediates. Thus, such initiatives by market players would also support the overall growth of the market. In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a significant share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuous expansion of the automotive and healthcare sector in this region. The continuous expansion of the healthcare sector results in extensive use of PVC in various medical applications, including infusion, and medical tubing for IV, among others, which also positively impacts the expansion of the market in this region.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2602

Key participants include:

BASF SE, AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co., Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Koppers Inc., I G Petrochemicals Ltd., MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY INC., LANXESS, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Stepan Company, and Polynt.

Market Overview:

The materials and chemical industry has registered a rapid revenue growth over the recent past owing to the constant requirement for materials and chemicals across various sectors including agriculture, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, paper, healthcare, food and beverage, and manufacturing among others. Rapid demand for products like perfumes, soaps, detergents for daily usage, increasing adoption of green energy and organic products, increasing investments in research and development activities, and rising support from various public and private sectors are key factors fueling global Phthalic Anhydride market growth. In addition, factors such as rising disposable income, increasing efforts to reduce carbon footprint and consumer shift to eco-friendly and sustainable products are expected to fuel overall market growth going ahead.

The report additionally evaluates the manufacturers of the market with respect to market size and share, distribution, sales network and distribution channels, global position, recent research and development activities, and product portfolio among others to offer a competitive edge to the readers. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships happening in the market that are significantly influencing the revenue growth. The competitive landscape section also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide better insights into the competition in the market.

The report also evaluates the regions of the market with regards to the market size, share, volume, value, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, trends, consumer demands, and the existence of key players in major geographical regions of the world. It also covers a country-wise analysis to provide better insights into the market growth and upcoming growth opportunities

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2602

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Phthalic Anhydride market held a market share of USD 8.40 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.0% during the forecast period.

In context to Form, the Molten segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period, which generated USD 5.80 Billion in 2018. The revenue generated by this segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of the plastic industry in the Asia Pacific region, associated elevated demand for plasticizer, which is used in liquid form and major application of PA as plasticizer results in its extensive use in the molten form.

In context to Derivatives, Phthalate plasticizers segment held the largest market share of more than 50.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The market share held by this segment is attributed to its expansive use in the plastic industry. Among the various plasticizers used in PVC, phthalate plasticizers are most commonly used. More than 90% of the plasticizers used in thermoplastic polymers are used in PVC.

In regards to End-user, the Automotive segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.7% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 16.0% of the market by 2027. The market share held by the Automotive segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of the industry, increasing demand for light weight vehicles and applicability of plasticizers in seat upholstery, seat belt, and airbags, are contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to the region, North America held 10.0% of the market in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.2%during the forecast period. The market share held by the region is attributed to the high demand for PVC products in commercial and residential applications, which is boosting the market growth in this region.

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2602

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Phthalic Anhydride market according to, Applicatios, End-user, and Region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Wire & Cable

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Consumer Goods

Film & Sheet

Coated Fabric

Adhesives And Glues

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Plastics

Paints & coatings

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2602

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s needs. Kindly connect with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

DeNOx Catalyst Market Worth @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/denox-catalyst-market

Carbon Adsorption Systems Market Growth Rate @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/carbon-adsorption-systems-market

Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Share @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/humic-acid-water-soluble-fertilizers-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.