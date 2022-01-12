Computer Aided Detection Market analyze the key regions, with sales, 2028 | GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare,

Computer Aided Detection

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Aided Detection Market Market report is a research database spread across various pages with multiple tables and figures in it. The research covers a valuable source of perceptive information for business strategists. Computer Aided Detection Market Industry provides the overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elegant description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

Computer-aided Detection (CAD) software constitutes a set of algorithms, which uses pattern recognition method predominantly to aid radiologists in detecting potentially diseased lesions or regions in the human body. It is helpful in diagnosis of several diseases such as cancer, coronary artery disease, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases through imaging modalities, such as X-Rays imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging ultrasound imaging, and computed tomography.

Recent Developments

Major players in the global computer aided detection market are focused on launching new products for diagnosing pandemic diseases. For instance, in March 2020, Delft Imaging partnered with Thirona, Radboudumc, Bernhoven,(Netherlands), HT médica (Spain) and Fakultas Kedokteran UI (Indonesia) to develop CAD4COVID (Computer Aided Detection for COVID-19) to help triage patients and inform the care pathway.

Computer Aided Detection Market: Drivers

High prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel growth of the global computer aided detection market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘Trends in thyroid cancer incidence in India’, published in May 2018 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the incidence rate of thyroid cancer in India in women increased from 2.4 to 3.9 and in men from 0.9 to 1.3, a relative increase of 62% and 48% respectively during 2004/05 to 2013/14.

Market Trends:

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global computer aided detection market, owing to high prevalence of breast cancer in the region. For instance, according to Breastcancer.org, in 2019, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer were expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S. along with 62,930 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.

Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the global computer aided detection market, owing to high prevalence of breast cancer in the region. For instance, according to the Union Health Ministry, Government of India, 2018 data, the prevalence of breast cancer is 25.8 per 100,000 women and the mortality rate for the disease is 12.7 per 100,000 women. Moreover, around 17,97,900 women in India may suffer from breast cancer by 2020.

Computer Aided Detection Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global computer aided detection market include, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., EDDA Technology, Fujifilm Medical System, GE Healthcare, Hologic,Inc., Inc., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Invivo Corporation, iCAD, Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers.

Computer Aided Detection Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global computer aided detection market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Senographe Pristina Dueta, a remote control device for GE Healthcare's Senographe Pristina mammography system that allows patient self-compression.

Computer Aided Detection Market: Segmentation

By Application

• Lung cancer

• Breast cancer

• Liver cancer

• Bone cancer

• Prostate cancer

• Colorectal cancer

• Others (Cardiovascular and Neurological Indications etc.)

By Imaging Modalities

• Ultrasound imaging

• Mammography

• Tomosynthesis

• Computed tomography

• Magnetic resonance imaging

By End Users

• Hospitals

• Research centers

• Diagnostic centers

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle east

• Africa

• Latin America

