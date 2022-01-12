Anti-Money Laundering Tools Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2022-2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Rapid digitization and developing countries such as India and China are fueling the banking industry's expansion. Furthermore, consumers are transferring their preferences from traditional banking to online banking, which is increasing the number of online transactions every day. For example, according to Coherent Market Insights data, the global banking industry's market value amounted for US$ 7.7 trillion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 percent over the projected year. Furthermore, with the expansion of the financial business, the number of fraudulent operations is projected to rise. Banks and financial institutions now have a large quantity of real-time data, which raises the requirement for AML technologies to detect fraudulent actions.

Major Key players in this Market:

· ACL Worldwide

· AML Partners

· Aquilian Tehnologies Inc

· Ascent Technology Consulting

· CS&S Computer Systems

· EastNets.com

· Experian PLC

· Fiserv Inc

· Oracle Corporation

· SAS Institute INC.

Drivers & Trends

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the Anti-Money Laundering Tools market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

Anti-Money Laundering Tools Market Segmentation:

On the basis of deployment type, the global Anti-Money laundering tools market is segmented into:

· Cloud

· On-premise

On the basis of component type, the global Anti-Money laundering tools market is segmented into:

· Software

· Transaction Monitoring

· Currency Transaction Reporting

· Customer Identity Management

· Compliance Management

· Service

On the basis of End-use Industry, the global Anti-Money laundering tools market is segmented into:

· IT and Telecommunications

· Healthcare

· BFSI

· Transportation and Logistics

· Manufacturing

· Government bodies

· Retail

· Energy and Utilities

· Others

Regional Classification

The Anti-Money Laundering Tools market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

