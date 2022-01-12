Internet of Things in Construction Market Analysis, Growth, Future Opportunities, Overview , Share, Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market Size – USD 8.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market ’, published by Emergen Research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2028. The global Internet of Things (IoT) in construction market size is expected to reach USD 26.79 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth rate can be attributed to increasing adoption of Internet-connected device in the construction industry to address common workplace concerns.

The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business. The construction industry is increasingly deploying IoT technology in order to overcome flat productivity, more schedule overruns, decreased margins, and increasing competition in the industry. Advancements within the fields of sensors technology, embedded code, property tools, and machinery related to IoT in construction industry offers preventive maintenance along with more advanced benefits and operational features. Predictive maintenance technologies are increasingly being adopted in the construction industry to track the state or status of heavy equipment and monitor fuel consumption of a machines and vehicles in order to gain clear insights regarding overall performance and efficiency.

Software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising investments by major players for development of software that helps in monitoring construction site, enables remote equipment control and people management, and to track exact location of personnel among workforce is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Remote operations segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of IoT-empowered remote equipment control to facilitate better efficiency and monitoring of construction progress in areas not accessible by human workforce or personnel is expected to further boost revenue growth of the remote operations segment

Top key vendors in Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market include are:

Caterpillar Inc., Autodesk, Oracle Corporation, Trimble, KORE Wireless Group, WorldSensing, Giatec Scientific Inc., Losant IoT, Sigfox, and CalAmp

Research Methodology

The Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market report is created using primary and secondary research. Primary research involves collection of first-hand information from the industry players by our team. Secondary research involves collection of information from various paid and unpaid sources which is backed by industry experts and analysts.

Our team of analysts has conducted an assessment of the historical Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market trends, estimated growth rate, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and numerous other vital aspects of the market, including key Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The latest research report delivers a precise study of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market industry, emphasizing its vital components, such as import and export analysis, production and consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading regions across the global market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market Are :

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fleet Management

Predictive Management

Safety Management

Remote operations

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Regional Analysis:

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.

Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an

analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

