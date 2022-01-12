Shape Memory Alloy Market Anticipated To Reach USD 58.46 Billion By 2030,Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast

Shape Memory Alloy Market to surpass USD 58.46 billion by 2030 from USD 15.37 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 14.29% within the coming years, i.e., 2020-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITES STATES , January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Shape Memory Alloys Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 58.46 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, extensive expansion, coupled with increased healthcare spending in the biomedical sector, is likely to add to the demand for Shape Memory Alloy Market. The first successful application was the hydraulic clutch made of nitinol in military aircraft. Other applications such as bras, thermal and electrical actuators, and orthodontic arches have also seen remarkable growth in recent years. In addition, increasing demand for consumer electronics such as coffee makers, ovens, air conditioners, and refrigerators is expected to fuel the Shape Memory Alloy Market growth.

“The increasing acceptance of SMEs in aerospace applications due to their beneficial properties such as high mechanical strength, fatigue resistance, and lightweight is driving the Shape Memory Alloys Market. Shape memory alloy replaces traditional actuator systems used in the aerospace industry. Increased focus on multifunctionality and reliability in the aerospace industry. The aerospace industry is driving the demand for active materials. The temperature sensitivity of SMAs makes them suitable for aerospace applications”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Shape Memory Alloy Market: Key Players

• Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd.

• Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd.

• ATI

• Dynalloy Inc.

• Fort Wayne Metals

• Furukawa Co. Ltd.

• Grinm Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

• Johnson Matthey Inc.

• Lumenous Peiertech

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

• Saes Getters Group

Shape memory alloys are often defined as alloys that return to their original shape when deformed. These alloys are lightweight and provide alternatives to traditional actuators such as pneumatic, hydraulic, and motor-based systems. These alloys were first discovered in 1951 and published after the discovery of the nickel-titanium alloy in 1963. The nickel-titanium or nitinol alloy is the most successful of all shape memory alloys. Other shape memory alloys include copper-magnesium, iron-manganese-silicon, and copper-aluminum-nickel alloys. Shape memory alloys have two stable phases: the high-temperature phase called austenite and therefore the low-temperature phase called martensite. The first is symmetrical while the second is less symmetrical. The phase change takes place mechanically or thermally.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Shape Memory Alloys Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Shape Memory Alloys market is segmented By Type into Nitinol Alloys, Copper-based Alloy, Iron-Manganese-Silicon Alloys, Others; By End-use Industry into Biomedical, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances, Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Shape Memory Alloy Market Segments:

By Type

• Nitinol Alloys

• Copper-based Alloys

• Iron-Manganese-Silicon Alloys

• Others

By End-use Industry

• Biomedical

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances

• Others

