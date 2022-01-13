U.S. Events Market Size is Anticipated to Grow USD 538.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.0% | Valuates Reports
By Organizer, Entertainment segment would witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.BANGALORE, INDIA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Valuates Reports, titled, The U.S. events market size was valued at $94.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $538.6 billion by 2030, registering a pound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030.
Events refer to public gathering of populace art at a determined time and place. The purpose for staging an event can be increase in business profitability, celebratory, entertainment, and community causes among others. The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events & seminars, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, and product launch. The key stakeholders within the events market are corporate organizations, public organizations & NGOs.
The initial stage of a major event involves understanding the audience and their behavior that excites and emotionally engages them. The final stage involves conducting events, such as music concerts, sports, exhibitions & conferences, seminars, and others, appropriately. It has been witnessed that events such as music concerts attract majority of the population, especially the youth and middle-aged individuals, which boost the growth of the U.S. events industry size. Although the album sales have drastically reduced, shift in preference of artists and performers toward touring and conducting music concerts at various places across the world has further driven the U.S. events market growth. In addition, rock and pop music dominates most of the markets, globally while the U.S. population prefers rap and hip-hop. Thus, increase in such music concerts and events offers valuable opportunities for promoters and brands to align themselves with people attending concerts. Furthermore, sports events have become more commercialized in the recent years. Thus, sports serve as a significant marketing advertisement opportunity for event management companies, which sponsor these events. In addition, sponsorships from various brands such as Redbull, Monster Energy, Nike, Cocoa Cola for major global three-day festival as well as small gig or act in a social club or arena boost the growth of the events industry. Moreover, deployment of best-in-class technology that can handle the entire event propels the industry growth. However, higher entry barriers and presence of alternatives are some of the major challenges of the market. On the contrary, increase in infrastructural investment and technological upgradation, such as projection mapping that creates an augmented reality of experience created through projectors as well as branded multi-use apps that are used to bool tickets, survey attendees, and polling crowds in real time accelerate the market growth. These factors are anticipated to offer ample opportunities for the players in the U.S. events industry.
The U.S. Events market is segmented into segmented based on type, revenue source, organizer, age group, and income group. Depending on type, the industry is divided into music concert, festivals, sports, exhibitions & conferences, corporate events & seminar, webinar, hybrid events, and others. On the basis of revenue source, it is segregated into ticket sale, sponsorship, and others. As per organizer, it is categorized into corporate, sports, education, entertainment, and others. By age group, it is fragmented into below 20 years, 21–40years, and above 40 years. Based on income group, it is segmented into upper class, upper middle class, lower middle class, and lower class.
According to the U.S. Events market analysis on the basis of type, the corporate events & seminar type segment accounted for the maximum share in the 2020. This is attributed to to rise in number of corporate companies coupled with frequent seminars and events conducted by them. In addition, seminars and events involve interaction between speaker and audience, thereby increasing the number of attendees.
By revenue source, the sponsorship segment dominated the market, which accounted for 48% U.S. Events market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the U.S. Events market forecast period. Moreover, sponsoring an event increases reach among potential buyers and customers, which drives the sales.
On the basis of age group, the 21–40 years segment contributed to the maximum share in 2019, owing to rise in interest toward entrepreneurs & business seminars along with music concerts and festive gatherings.
The major players analyzed in U.S. Events market report are Access Destination Services, LLC, Anschutz Entertainment Group, BCD Meeting & Events, BI Worldwide, Creative Group, Inc., Cvent, Inc., ITA Group, Maritz Holdings, Inc., The ATPI Group, and 360 Destination Group.
Key Market Segments
By Type
➣Music Concert
➣Festivals
➣Sports
➣Exhibitions & Conferences
➣Corporate Events & Seminar
➣Webinar
➣Hybrid Events
➣Others
By Revenue Source
➣Tickets
➣Sponsorship
➣Others
By Organizer
➣Corporate
➣Sports
➣Education
➣Entertainment
➣Others
By Age Group
➣Below 20 Years
➣21–40 Years
➣Above 40
By Income Group
➣Upper Class
➣Upper Middle Class
➣Lower Middle Class
➣Lower Class
