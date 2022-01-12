Coal Tar Market Analysis 2020-2027: Growth, Type, Application, Covid Impact on Industry and Region-Forecasts Report

Coal Tar Market

Coal Tar Market growth is driven by demand for coal tar is primarily generated from industries such as automotive, steel, and aluminum.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, “Coal Tar Market by Type, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. The study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

Demand for coal tar is primarily generated from industries such as automotive, steel, and aluminum, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the global coal tar market. Furthermore, surge in demand for coal tar products in the manufacturing from the healthcare industry such as to treat skin conditions commonly known as eczema and psoriasis is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

Use of coal tar in fractionated distillation columns, heating of industrial gases, and manufacturing of lamp black are the factors that are predicted to raise the demand in near future. . However, tar cannot be used in the extracted and mined state, as it is usually in solid form. To process it for further utilization, it is heated at high temperature. Furthermore, high cost of heating furnace hampers the growth of the global market.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the coal tar market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the coal tar market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global coal tar market include

- Baowu Steel Group

- Rain Industries Limited

- JFE Chemical

- OCI

- Koppers

- Baoshun

- HuanghuaXinnuoLixing

- Shanxi Coal and Chemical

- POSCO

- Sunlight Coking

- Himadri Chemicals & Industries

- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

- Mitsubishi Chemical

- Jiangxi Black Cat

- Ansteel

Coal Tar By Type

• High-temperature Coal Tar

• Medium-temperature Coal Tar

• Low-temperature Coal Tar

Coal Tar By Application

• Epoxy &Polyurethane

• Building Coating

• Marine Coating

• Anticorrosive Coating

• Others

