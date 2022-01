Powder Hydroxytyrosol Market: Virgin Olive Oil Source is Expected to Account for Almost 50% of Market Share

Powder Hydroxytyrosol Market

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Powder Hydroxytyrosol . The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Powder Hydroxytyrosol Market across various industries and regions.To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3533 Increasing disposable income is prompting consumers to shift towards healthier lifestyles with rising dependence on dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. In addition, Powder Hydroxytyrosol usage in cosmetic products offers superior antioxidant properties, thereby provide antiaging and anti-wrinkle effects, which is widely sought out by millennials.An EFSA-approved health study on olive oil polyphenols found that Powder Hydroxytyrosol supplements could improve cardiovascular health to a great extent and reduce the risk of heart problems. Owing to this fact, use of Powder Hydroxytyrosol in the development of functional foods, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements has increased in the past half-decade.The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Powder Hydroxytyrosol market . This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Powder HydroxytyrosolThis newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Powder Hydroxytyrosol, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Powder Hydroxytyrosol Market.Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3533 Key Market Segments CoveredBy FormPowder Powder HydroxytyrosolLiquid Powder HydroxytyrosolBy Product TypeNatural Powder Hydroxytyrosol95% Purity20% Purity10% PuritySynthetic Powder Hydroxytyrosol95% Purity20% Purity10% PurityBy SourceStandard Olive OilVirgin Olive OilCatecholBy ApplicationApplication of Powder Hydroxytyrosol in PharmaceuticalsApplication of Powder Hydroxytyrosol in NutraceuticalsApplication of Powder Hydroxytyrosol in Functional FoodApplication of Powder Hydroxytyrosol in Dietary SupplementsApplication of Powder Hydroxytyrosol in CosmeticsBy RegionNorth AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaMiddle East and AfricaFull Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3533 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe Powder Hydroxytyrosol market is anticipated to add 1.9X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.Cosmetics application captures major chunk equivalent to one-third of the global market, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 480 Mn during 2021-2031.Dietary supplement application is anticipated to gain around 266 BPS and expand at around 9% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021-2031.Liquid Powder Hydroxytyrosol is anticipated to gain around 330 BPD over the period of 2021-2031, and create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 800 Mn by 2031.Virgin olive oil as a source captures a major share equivalent to half of the global Powder Hydroxytyrosol market, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 940 Mn during 2021-2031.North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, but is expected to lose 466 BPS in its market share by 2031.South Asia, on the other hand, is poised to be the growth hotspot during the forecast period, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 323 Mn by 2031.“Plethora of researches to identify newer use cases of Powder Hydroxytyrosol to promote market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Key Question answered in the survey of Powder Hydroxytyrosol market report:Sales and Demand of Powder HydroxytyrosolGrowth of Powder Hydroxytyrosol MarketMarket Analysis of Powder HydroxytyrosolMarket Insights of Powder HydroxytyrosolKey Drivers Impacting the Powder Hydroxytyrosol marketWhich are the Key drivers impacted by Powder Hydroxytyrosol marketRestraints Shaping Market GrowthMarket Survey of Powder HydroxytyrosolMore Valuable Insights on Powder Hydroxytyrosol MarketFact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Powder Hydroxytyrosol, Sales and Demand of Powder Hydroxytyrosol, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:Bio-succinic Acid Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/5405/biosuccinic-acid-market Surge Suppression IC Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/surge-suppression-ic-market Liquid Propellants Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/Liquid-Propellants-Market