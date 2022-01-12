Powder Hydroxytyrosol Market: Virgin Olive Oil Source is Expected to Account for Almost 50% of Market Share
EINPresswire.com/ -- The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Powder Hydroxytyrosol. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Powder Hydroxytyrosol Market across various industries and regions.
Increasing disposable income is prompting consumers to shift towards healthier lifestyles with rising dependence on dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. In addition, Powder Hydroxytyrosol usage in cosmetic products offers superior antioxidant properties, thereby provide antiaging and anti-wrinkle effects, which is widely sought out by millennials.
An EFSA-approved health study on olive oil polyphenols found that Powder Hydroxytyrosol supplements could improve cardiovascular health to a great extent and reduce the risk of heart problems. Owing to this fact, use of Powder Hydroxytyrosol in the development of functional foods, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements has increased in the past half-decade.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Powder Hydroxytyrosol market.
key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Powder Hydroxytyrosol Market.
Key Market Segments Covered
By Form
Powder Powder Hydroxytyrosol
Liquid Powder Hydroxytyrosol
By Product Type
Natural Powder Hydroxytyrosol
95% Purity
20% Purity
10% Purity
Synthetic Powder Hydroxytyrosol
95% Purity
20% Purity
10% Purity
By Source
Standard Olive Oil
Virgin Olive Oil
Catechol
By Application
Application of Powder Hydroxytyrosol in Pharmaceuticals
Application of Powder Hydroxytyrosol in Nutraceuticals
Application of Powder Hydroxytyrosol in Functional Food
Application of Powder Hydroxytyrosol in Dietary Supplements
Application of Powder Hydroxytyrosol in Cosmetics
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle East and Africa
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The Powder Hydroxytyrosol market is anticipated to add 1.9X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.
Cosmetics application captures major chunk equivalent to one-third of the global market, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 480 Mn during 2021-2031.
Dietary supplement application is anticipated to gain around 266 BPS and expand at around 9% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021-2031.
Liquid Powder Hydroxytyrosol is anticipated to gain around 330 BPD over the period of 2021-2031, and create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 800 Mn by 2031.
Virgin olive oil as a source captures a major share equivalent to half of the global Powder Hydroxytyrosol market, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 940 Mn during 2021-2031.
North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, but is expected to lose 466 BPS in its market share by 2031.
South Asia, on the other hand, is poised to be the growth hotspot during the forecast period, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 323 Mn by 2031.
“Plethora of researches to identify newer use cases of Powder Hydroxytyrosol to promote market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Question answered in the survey of Powder Hydroxytyrosol market report:
Sales and Demand of Powder Hydroxytyrosol
Growth of Powder Hydroxytyrosol Market
Market Analysis of Powder Hydroxytyrosol
Market Insights of Powder Hydroxytyrosol
Key Drivers Impacting the Powder Hydroxytyrosol market
Which are the Key drivers impacted by Powder Hydroxytyrosol market
Restraints Shaping Market Growth
Market Survey of Powder Hydroxytyrosol
More Valuable Insights on Powder Hydroxytyrosol Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Powder Hydroxytyrosol, Sales and Demand of Powder Hydroxytyrosol, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
