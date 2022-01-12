Automotive Chassis System Market || Gestamp Automocin S.A.,Hyundai Mobis ,Magna International ,Schaeffler AG

Chassis is the internal frame that supports all the body parts of the vehicle. It is expected to be light, aerodynamic, and ductile.

The global automotive chassis system market was valued at $76,373 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $120,510 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share in the global automotive chassis system market in 2017. Chassis is the internal frame that supports all the body parts of the vehicle. It is expected to be light, aerodynamic, and ductile. These qualities of the chassis enhance the fuel efficiency and improve the quality of vehicle. The chassis systems integrate the functions of all the vehicles in different systems. There are additional features available in the chassis systems such as automatic fault detection, which alerts the driver about any malfunction in the system.

Companies covered in this report study:

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

• American Axle & Manufacturing Inc

• Benteler International AG

• Continental AG

• Gestamp Automocin S.A.

• Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd

• Magna International Inc

• Schaeffler AG

• Tower International, Inc.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The main factors that drive the growth of the global automotive chassis system market include increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicle, surge in innovations and technological advancements, and rise in automobile production. On the contrary, fluctuating prices of raw material and decreasing vehicle ownership due to increasing shared mobility are some of the factors that would restrain the growth of the market. However, rising electric vehicle production is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. Also, the development of ultra-light chassis systems, which makes way for new companies to enter the market without much R&D investment, is expected to provide opportunities for the market growth.

Emission of harmful gases from exhaust and amount of fuel combusted by a vehicle is directly proportional to its weight. Therefore, government of UK, India, Germany, China, and others have enacted stringent rules for emission control, which in return results in increased demand for low emission & fuel-efficient vehicles. Hence, production of vehicle with lightweight chassis systems will reduce the vehicle weight, achieving low emission & fuel efficiency. Thus, various automotive design and engineering companies are designing lighter and robust chassis. For instance, Gordon Murray Design, an automotive engineering company, introduced all-new iStream chassis made of lightweight aluminum frame, which can be used for a variety of automotive applications. Therefore, the automotive chassis system market is growing due to the rising demand for low emission & fuel-efficient vehicle.

Leading automobile manufacturers are producing chassis system with innovations and advancements due to increasing demand for premium and improved performance vehicles. For instance, AUDI AG, one of the leading automobile manufacturer has introduced new Audi A6, which consists of naturally weighted electric-assist steering and dynamic chassis mode that enables automatic shifting of gears and enhances driving experience even on mountain roads, leading to increased demand for such luxurious vehicle. Therefore, innovations and technological advancements in chassis systems will drive the growth of the global automotive chassis system market.

Key Benefits for Automotive Chassis System Market:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive chassis system market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global automotive chassis system market with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

