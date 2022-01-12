CVD Silicon Carbide market Is Expected To Reach USD 472.4 million by the end of 2027 | Tokai Carbon

CVD Silicon Carbide Market

Silicon carbide is a highly efficient and small semiconductor material.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Silicon carbide is a highly efficient and small semiconductor material. Its electrical conductivity makes it an ideal choice for the next generation of electronic components. With its ability to be both strong and light, silicon carbide is an excellent choice for electromobility and digitization in industrial sectors. This article will give an overview of the different types of silicon carbide and how they can be used in daily life. It will also give some practical tips to make the most out of the electronic device. The two common polymorphs of silicon carbide are alpha and beta. Alpha Silicon Carbide crystallizes with a hexagonal structure and is most similar to Wurtzite. Beta Silicon Carbonite is made from the crystalline compound and has a zinc-blende crystal structure, which is amorphous and similar to diamond. The latter form is very pure and is primarily used in the semiconductor industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global CVD silicon carbide market include Microchip Technology, Renesas Electronics, Toshiba Corporation, General Electric, ON Semiconductor, Fuji Electric, STMelectronics, ROHM Co., Ltd., Cree, Inc., and Infineon Technologies.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of construction companies in the world is the main factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global CVD silicon carbide market. For instance, according to Building Radar, there are more than 3 million construction companies in Europe currently. Silicon carbide is an extremely versatile material. Its ability to withstand high voltages makes it particularly useful for power applications. These materials also exhibit higher electron mobility, making them more desirable for power semiconductor applications. The high power density and low loss of electrons make them ideal for use in inverters, converters, motor control systems, and battery chargers. This unique combination of properties allows for the development of advanced electronic components and equipment. Increasing usage of silicon carbide in several end-use sectors is estimated to boost the growth of the global CVD silicon carbide market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, all the economic sectors in the world faced significant damages, including the construction sector. However, the key market players have focused on launching new products or services, which benefited the development of the global CVD silicon carbide market. For instance, in June 2020, II‐VI Incorporated and General Electric went into an agreement in order to license GE's technology to produce silicon carbide (SiC) devices.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global CVD silicon carbide market is assessed to increase at a CAGR of 18.7%, owing to increasing product launches by key market players in the world. For instance, in July 2021, Microchip Technology launched the expansion of the company's silicon carbide portfolio, with a series of high-reliability and high-efficiency 1700 V silicon carbide MOSFET.

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global CVD silicon carbide market, owing to the increasing presence of central market players in the region. For instance, in June 2021, Cree, Inc signed an agreement with Shenzhen Gospower Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global CVD silicon carbide market, owing to the increasing prevalence of constriction companies in the region. Moreover, increasing advancements in construction technologies are assessed to propel the growth of the market.

About Coherent Market Insights:

