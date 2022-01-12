Guerbet Alcohol market to Reach US$ 1500 million by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8%| BASF SE, Sasol Ltd

Guerbet Alcohol Market

R&D in diesel fuel is expected to propel growth of the global Guerbet alcohol market over the forecast period.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 12, 2022

The Guerbet condensation reaction is an alcohol coupling reaction. The reaction is a condensation reaction of two alcohols into the final ‘Guerbet’ alcohol with the release of water. Guerbet alcohols are a class of highly branched alcohols and offer high degree of regiospecific beta branching with lower melting point than their linear counterpart. These alcohols are used in pigment dispersion and solubilization of small particle solids and actives. Higher Guerbet alcohols are used in the production of specialty waxes and cosmetics.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global Guerbet alcohol market include, BASF SE, DowPol Corporation, Kisco Ltd., Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo Co., Ltd., New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd., and Sasol Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

R&D in diesel fuel is expected to propel growth of the global Guerbet alcohol market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, researchers from the University of Wisconsin Madison and ExxonMobil Research and Engineering reported development of two-stage process that helps convert alcohol such as ethanol or 1-butanol with high yields into distillate-range ethers and olefins by combining Guerbet coupling and intermolecular dehydration.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:48pm CET, 10 December 2021, there have been 267,865,289 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,285,888 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 9 December 2021, a total of 8,158,815,265 vaccine doses have been administered. As COVID-19 affects the overall chemical industry, the Guerbet alcohol market will also witness significant impact of the pandemic.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global Guerbet alcohol market are focused on expanding manufacturing capabilities to enhance their market share. For instance, in June 2020, Sasol announced that the Guerbet alcohol unit at the Lake Charles Chemicals Project achieved beneficial operations on June 19, 2020.

Major players operating in the global Guerbet alcohol market are also focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2020, LyondellBasell Industries announced to acquire a 50% stake in an ethylene cracker and two polyethylene plants from Sasol Ltd.

