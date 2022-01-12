Companies Promote Vocational Rehabilitation Services Market By Hiring Individuals With Disabilities

Vocational Rehabilitation Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Vocational Rehabilitation Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the number of companies expressing interest in hiring individuals with disabilities is expected to drive the vocational rehabilitation services market. The vocational rehabilitation services market outlook changed with a rise in companies recruiting people with disabilities for empowering them and also providing them with a source of income opportunity, which in turn benefits the company with a loyal employee and a diverse workplace.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 17.9% of individuals with a disability were employed in 2020. In addition to this, in September 2020, Microsoft launched Microsoft Enabler Program in the Asia Pacific for removing the barriers to a more diverse workforce. The Microsoft Enabler Program provides cloud and AI training for the physically impaired and inclusive employment from non-profit organizations serving the physically impaired. Similarly, Amazon India partnered with Sol’s ARC, an NGO working towards building learning content for children with disabilities. The collaboration is aimed at creating internship opportunities for individuals with autism and other intellectual disabilities. Vocational rehabilitation services market trends include such initiatives by organizations that aid the growth of the market as they provide the required pieces of training and skills for people with disabilities making them employable.

The global vocational rehabilitation services market size is expected to grow from $80.43 billion in 2021 to $82.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. Vocational rehabilitation services market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The vocational rehabilitation services market is expected to reach $86.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.2%.

Major players covered in the global vocational rehabilitation services industry are Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA), Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E), illuminate VR Services Ltd, Vocational Rehabilitation Association (VRA), Easterseals Arc, RISE Inc, Vocational rehabilitation of the handicapped person, Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency and New York State Education Department, Adult Career and Continuing Education Services - Vocational Rehabilitation.

TBRC’s global vocational rehabilitation services market research report is segmented by service into counseling and guidance, job search and placement assistance, vocational and other training services, evaluation of physical and mental impairments, on-the-job or personal assistance services, interpreter services, occupational licenses, technical assistance for self-employment, supported employment services, others, by disability into physical, mental, disability occurred during job, by care settings into in-patient, out-patient.

Vocational Rehabilitation Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Service (Counselling And Guidance, Job Search And Placement Assistance, Vocational And Other Training Services, Evaluation Of Physical And Mental Impairments, On-The-Job Or Personal Assistance Services, Interpreter Services, Occupational Licenses, Technical Assistance For Self-Employment, Supported Employment Services), By Disability (Physical, Mental, Disability Occurred During Job), By Care Settings (In-patient, Out-patient) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a vocational rehabilitation services market overview, forecast vocational rehabilitation services market size and growth for the whole market, vocational rehabilitation services market segments, geographies, vocational rehabilitation services market trends, vocational rehabilitation services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

