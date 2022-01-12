Demand For Cloud Networking Amplifies The Governance, Compliance And Risk Management Software Market Growth

Governance, Compliance And Risk Management Software Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Governance, Compliance And Risk Management Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size Trends And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising use of cloud-based networking is expected to propel the growth of the governance, compliance and risk management software market going forward. Cloud networking consists of on-premises cloud and public cloud which manages the network capabilities in organizations. Cloud networking is used by risk managers, accounts officers, and auditors to simplify their activities in an organization. For instance, Cisco Global Cloud Index (2016-2021), 94% of all workload runs on cloud networking and virtualized environment. Therefore, the rise in the use of cloud-based networking drives the growth of the governance, compliance and risk management software market.

LAST FEW DAYS of our holiday sale! Get your discounted market research reports now.

Automation of GRC programs through specialized software applications is shaping the governance, compliance and risk management software market. GRC software assists firms in managing all of the relevant documentation and processes to ensure optimal productivity and preparation. For instance, in 2020 IBM, a US-based software company launched an IBM OpenPages with Watson. IBM OpenPages with Watson is a GRC platform powered by AI and data that helps enterprises manage risk and regulatory compliance. GRC is made easier with IBM OpenPages because it unifies segmented risk management tasks into a single, highly visual interface. It makes use of a variety of IBM technologies and capabilities, such as Watson Assistant, Watson Natural Language Translator, and IBM Cloud Pak for Data, to reduce the requirement for user training and enable organizations to standardize and automate their responses to GRC concerns.

Read More On The Global Governance, Compliance And Risk Management Software Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/governance-compliance-and-risk-management-software-global-market-report

The global GRC market size is expected to grow from $33.74 billion in 2021 to $38.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The global governance, compliance and risk management software market share is expected to reach $63.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.4%.

Major players covered in the governance, compliance and risk management software industry are IBM, Dell Technologies, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, LogicManager, Riskonnect Inc., Galvanize Inc., SAI Global, MetricStream, Sword GRC, Check Point Software Technologies, MEGA International, Resolver Inc., Lockpath, ProcessGene, ReadiNow, LogicGate, Microsoft Corporation, RSA Security LLC, and BWise BV.

TBRC’s global governance, compliance and risk management software market report is segmented by component into software, services, by deployment into on-premises, cloud, hybrid, by enterprise type into small and medium enterprise (SME), large enterprise, by industry vertical into BFSI, construction and engineering, energy and utilities, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, telecom and it, transportation and logistics, others.

Governance, Compliance And Risk Management Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), By Enterprise Type (Small And Medium Enterprise (SME), Large Enterprise), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Construction And Engineering, Energy And Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail And Consumer Goods, Telecom And IT, Transportation And Logistics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a governance, compliance and risk management software market overview, forecast governance, compliance and risk management software market size and governance, compliance and risk management software market growth for the whole market, governance, compliance and risk management software market segments, governance, compliance and risk management software market geographies, governance, compliance and risk management software market trends, governance, compliance and risk management software market drivers, governance, compliance and risk management software market restraints, governance, compliance and risk management software market leading competitors’ revenues, governance, compliance and risk management software market profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Governance, Compliance And Risk Management Software Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5553&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Business Process As A Service (BPaaS) Global Market Report 2021 - By Process Type (HRM, Accounting & Finance, Sales & Marketing, Customer Service Support, Procurement And Supply Chain, Operations), By End Users (Banking, Financial Service, & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Ecommerce Retail, Healthcare, Governments), By Deployment service Type (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), By Stream (BPO, BPA, BPM), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-process-as-a-service-bpaas-global-market-report

RegTech Global Market Report 2021 - By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Application (Risk And Compliance Management, Identity Management, Regulatory Reporting, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) And Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence), By End User (Banks, Insurance Companies, FinTech Firms, IT And Telecom, Public Sector, Energy And Utilities), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/regtech-global-market-report

Management Consulting Market – By Service Type (Operations Advisory, HR Advisory, Strategy, Financial Advisory, Technology Advisory), By End Use Industry (Financial Services, IT Services, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining And Oil & Gas), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/management-consulting-market

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/