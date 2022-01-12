Cell-free Protein Expression Market is Estimated to reach USS 140.1 Mn, Grow at a 5.9% CAGR by 2028 | Takara Bio,

Cell-free Protein Expression Market

Cell-free protein synthesis (CFPS) is a protein expression approach that enables production of a target protein without the use of living cells. This can be done using different types and species of cell lysates. Such methods offer many advantages/features as compared to traditional in vitro methods, such as production of functional virions or toxic polypeptides, rapid and high-throughput expression process, isotopic labeling of proteins, and no requirement of gene transfection step and cell culture or extensive protein purification.

Drivers:

Growing demand for cell-free protein expression in biologics and proteomics is expected to aid in the growth of the global cell-free protein expression market. Cell-free protein expression’s simple presentation facilitates its easy integration into high throughput platforms for efficient proteomics and biologics studies. Moreover, being an open system, cell-free protein expression system allows the addition of various natural and unnatural components to the reaction mixture, such as detergents, labeled amino acids, chaperones, or reducing/oxidizing elements, making it a suitable choice for various proteomics studies.

Restraints:

Lack of eukaryotic co- and post-translational modifications is expected to impede growth of the global cell-free protein expression market.

Opportunities:

Increasing used of cell-free protein expression in research and development and increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to provide attractive growth opportunities for players active in the market. For instance, in January 2018, research team from the University of Queensland, University of New South Wales, and European Molecular Biology Laboratory evaluated the effect of β-synuclein on the aggregation of five α-Synuclein pathological mutants linked to early-onset Parkinson’s disease with the help of cell-free protein expression system.

Key Takeaways:

The E.coli Cell-free Protein Expression System segment is expected to witness robust growth in the global cell-free protein expression market owing to the increasing demand for cell-free protein expression in biologics and proteomics.

Moreover, the Protein Purification segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to the high prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global cell-free protein expression market are Bioneer Corporation, Biotechrabbit GmbH, Moderna Therapeutics, CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd., GeneCopoeia, Inc., Jena Bioscience GmbH, Cube Biotech GmbH, New England Biolabs, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others.

Key Developments:

In May 2020, Takara Bio USA, Inc. announced that its parent company, Takara Bio Inc., has completed the construction of a new facility, the Center for Gene and Cell Therapy Processing II (CGCPII) in Shiga, Japan. The CGCPII has been operational since January 2020.

In July 2018, Moderna Therapeutics opened its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the U.S. (Norwood, Massachusetts) to advance its mRNA pipeline.

