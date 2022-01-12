Extended Reality Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2035

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 45.63 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.2%, Market Trends –High utilization in education sector.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global extended reality (XR) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,246.57 Billion at a steady CAGR of 24.2% in 2035, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.The extended reality (XR) market is witnessing high growth due to increasing investments in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies, and rapid advancements in various technologies and connected devices. Increasing penetration of 5G technology is further expected to propel adoption of extended reality technology. In addition, 5G is expected to address some of the primary challenges related to extended reality by paving the way for more optimized distribution of processing capabilities to the network.

The Extended Reality market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2035. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Extended Reality industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.

Key Highlights of Report

Global mobile augmented reality users are projected to reach 2.4 billion by 2023 due to enhanced consumer experience in media and entertainment sectors. The technology is not only limited to sports and music concerts and events to enrich fan experience, but is also being used across various sectors such as public safety, healthcare, marketing, and oil and gas, among others.

External reality is used in businesses to improve sales and devise new approaches for customer engagement. In August 2019, Indian telecom giant, Reliance Jio, launched Jio HoloBoard MR Headset, which offers mixed reality services. The headset will allow users to create a 3D hologram of a surface and place it in front of the user’s eyes. It will provide a cinematic experience in mixed reality education, movie watching, shopping, and hands-free video calling.

Extended reality is used in the healthcare sector to train employees to perform or experience surgeries without any risk of patient welfare. Patients and clinicians are able to access real-time reports on health conditions with the help of extended reality.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Extended Reality market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Accenture PLC, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., Varjo Technologies OY, SphereGen Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Augray Ltd., and Intel.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

Emergen Research has segmented the global extended reality market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Business Engagement

Customer Engagement

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

BFSI

Education

Consumer Good & Retail

Industrial & Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication & IT

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Extended Reality market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Extended Reality market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Extended Reality market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Extended Reality Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

