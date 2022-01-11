Submit Release
UNESCO and Uruguayan universities call for papers for 2022 Academic Conference on Safety of Journalists

UNESCO and a network of Uruguayan universities will host the seventh edition of the Academic Conference on the Safety of Journalists in Punta del Este, Uruguay. The Academic Conference will take place within the framework of the 2022 global celebration of World Press Freedom Day, co-hosted by UNESCO and the Government of Uruguay on 2-4 May 2022.

The Academic Conference committee welcomes submissions/ papers/ research on all aspects of safety of journalists and impunity for crimes against journalists.

Topics that are especially encouraged for the 2022 Academic Conference are:

  • Digital protection for journalists & online surveillance
  • Specific threats faced by women journalists online and offline
  • The safety of journalists covering protests
  • Impact of internet shutdowns on journalistic work
  • Digital media technologies and safety of journalists
  • The 10-year anniversary of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity: achievements, challenges and the way forward

Please find the full call for papers and additional information on the conference here.

Abstracts should be sent to wpfd@unesco.org by 15 February 2022.

