Rise In Demand For Electricity Boosts The Fossil Fuel Electricity Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for electricity is expected to be a key driver of the fossil fuel electricity market in the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing economies, rising population, especially in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and some African countries. This raises electricity’s share in total final power consumption from 19% in 2018 to 24% in 2040. China and India will account for a major portion of this growth. According to the government data, India's energy consumption increased 13.38 percent to 110.94 billion units (BU) in October 2020, mainly driven by buoyancy in industrial and commercial activities. Furthermore, the global household appliances market is expected to grow to $396.2 billion by 2022, supporting the demand for fossil fuel electricity market going forward.

The main types of fuel in fossil fuel electric power generation are coal, oil and natural gas. Coal is a flammable black or brownish-black sedimentary rock that is found in the form of coal seams. Coal is referred to as a fossil fuel because it is generated from once-living plants. The different sectors include residential, commercial and industrial.

The global fossil fuel electricity market size is expected to grow from $0.99 in trillion 2021 to $1.07 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth in the fossil fuel electricity market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The fossil fuel electricity market is expected to reach $1.35 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%.

In August 2021, ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC, a US based company that focuses on energy infrastructure investments acquired 6,750 MW fossil-fuel plant portfolio of Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) for $1.92 billion. This acquisition is part of ArcLight Capital Partners LLC's growth into a clean energy infrastructure firm which will help them achieve their goal of a low-carbon economy. Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is a US based electric services company that offers fossil fuel electric power generation.

Major players covered in the global fossil fuel electricity market are Iberdrola, SA, Huaneng Power International, Inc, Engie SA, Enel SpA, State Power Investment Corporation Limited., AGL Energy Limited, Origin Energy Limited, EnergyAustralia Holdings Limited, Stanwell Corporation Limited, American Electric Power, Duke Energy, Southern Company, China Energy, China Power, NTPC, SSE, and Tokyo Electric Power Company.

TBRC’s global fossil fuel electricity market report is segmented by fuel type into coal, oil, natural gas, by end-user into residential, commercial, industrial.

Fossil Fuel Electricity Global Market Report 2022 - By Fuel Type (Coal, Oil, Natural Gas), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a fossil fuel electricity market overview, forecast fossil fuel electricity market size and growth for the whole market, fossil fuel electricity market segments, geographies, fossil fuel electricity market trends, fossil fuel electricity market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

