Government Fundings Promote The Community Housing Services Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Community Housing Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The federal funding for social services is a major driver for the community housing services market. According to TBRC’s community housing services market overview, funding from the government helps many homeless people get shelter. Many programs are run by different countries to assist homeless people. For instance, in the US, every year the Federal Government allocates funds to States/Territories to support social services for vulnerable children, adults, and families through the Social Services Block Grant (SSBG). In India, ‘Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana’ focuses on providing pucca houses with basic amenities to homeless families. The objective of this scheme is to build one crore of homes of 25 sqm by 2022. The government of India also launched the Shelter for Homeless program under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). Under this program, various types of shelters such as men shelter, women shelter, family shelter, and special shelter (for old age, mentally ill, sick persons) are provided. The government of India will finance 75% of the expense for the development of these shelters and the other 25% will be the State commitment. The Indian government is also working on providing rental housing to urban poor belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes, migrants, transgender, and senior citizens. Therefore, different types of federal funding will help drive the community housing services market growth.

The global community housing services market size is expected to grow from $95.60 billion in 2021 to $102.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. According to TBRC’s community housing services market forecast, growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $123.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Community housing services market trends include re-entry services which are increasingly being provided for the people exiting prison. A majority of this population face homelessness after their release and have nowhere to go. Therefore, many NGOs have come forward to help them provide shelter. For instance, the US-based Lionheart Foundation provides shelter to this population and its Houses of Healing (HOH) program helps improve prisoners’ lifestyle by providing them with services like transformative programs for prisoners, HOH guide book, HOH video series and many more.

In July 2020, Housing Choices Australia Ltd., an Australia-based NGO, merged with Access Housing Australia Ltd. This merger will help Housing Choices Australia Ltd. To create more housing choices and opportunities for current residents while respecting the local culture, history and tradition of both organizations. Access Housing Australia Ltd is a leading Western Australia community housing NGO. It was founded in 2007.

Major players covered in the global community housing services industry are Fair Community Housing Services Limited, Nestle Community Housing Services Ltd, Community Housing Services-Crossroads Villa Inc, Community Housing Partners, Community Housing Ltd, and SRM Housing Services Private Limited.

TBRC’s global community housing services market report is segmented by service into temporary and emergency shelter services, permanent housing support services, transitional and assisted housing services, volunteer construction or repair services, others, by product type into single section homes, multi-section homes, by end-users into victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse, homeless, runaway youths, parents and families caught in medical crises, low-income individuals and families, elderly or disabled.

Community Housing Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Service (Temporary And Emergency Shelter Services, Permanent Housing Support Services, Transitional And Assisted Housing Services, Volunteer Construction Or Repair Services), By Product Type (Single Section Homes, Multi-Section Homes), By End-Users (Victims Of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Or Child Abuse, Homeless, Runaway Youths, Parents And Families Caught In Medical Crises, Low-Income Individuals And Families, Elderly Or Disabled) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a community housing services market overview, forecast community housing services market size and growth for the whole market, community housing services market segments, geographies, community housing services market trends, community housing services market drivers, community housing services market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and community housing services market shares.

