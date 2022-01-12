ATN Construction's 'Coffee and Carpentry' Show Now Available on ATN Productions' YouTube Channel

One of Hawaii's best construction and remodeling companies now has a new show available on one of the world’s largest social media platforms.

KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with All Things New (ATN) Construction announced today that its Coffee and Carpentry Show is now available on ATN Productions’ YouTube Channel.

“We are very excited about this," said Richie Breaux, president and spokesperson for ATN Construction, a company listed on the Inc. 5,000 list of the sharpest, smartest, fastest-growing companies in America.

Although life can get busy as owners of a successful construction company, the Breauxs say they always make sure to spend quality time together. This quality time is the basis of the show, which combines Tiffany’s love of coffee with Richie’s passion for woodworking.

Richie Breaux, who was named one of Kitchen and Bath Business (KBB) Magazine's People of the Year for 2021, said the show allows them to spend time together in the midst of a busy life by sharing their passions with each other.

The show can be viewed on ATN Productions’ YouTube Channel. A list of individual episodes can be located here.

ATN Construction, which was awarded the Hawaii Home and Remodeling Top Builder Award for 2019 and 2020, according to Breaux, is a motivated and dedicated team of estimators, project managers, field engineers and competent workers, and expertly skilled tradesmen who will be its customers' partners in the development of their project.

The thing that makes the availability of the Coffee and Carpentry Show on ATN Productions’ YouTube Channel significant is that it provides further proof of the company’s great leadership. In fact, under Richie Breaux's leadership, ATN Construction has been named one of the fastest-growing in the nation by Inc. 5000.

For more information, please visit https://www.atnhawaii.com/about and https://www.atnhawaii.com/blog.

About ATN Construction LLC

Since the creation of ATN Construction LLC, we've treated every client like they were part of our Ohana. We guarantee that you will be pleased with the final outcome of your project and have absolutely no problems with our work process and the positive "can do" atmosphere we bring to your home or business.

