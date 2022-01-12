Community Food Services Industry Players Launch Programs That Help Serve Needs Of Society

Community Food Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Community Food Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of various programs to serve community food service requirements is becoming an emerging trend in the community food services market. For instance, in March 2020, Food Finders Food Bank, operating in community food services launched the Mobile Pantry Program. The outreach program directly serves patrons in areas where food is needed to supplement other starvation relief agencies. The mobile pantry truck travels around North Central Indiana providing nutritious perishable and non-perishable food and provides at least 6,500 lbs. of food to each place, which is sufficient for 140 families to receive 40-50 pounds of food. Community food services market outlook has changed with The Mobile Food Pantry allowing organizations to serve the needs of society.

The global community food services market size is expected to grow from $88.56 billion in 2021 to $99.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the community food services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The community food services market is expected to reach $150.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%

The increasing crowdfunding is projected to boost the demand for the community food services market. Crowdfunding is a method of raising capital from individual investors, customers, and the general public through crowdfunding and social media platforms. The global crowdfunding statistics published in May 2020 indicated a rapid growth in the crowdfunding market worldwide with China and the USA contributing 70.7% and 20.0%, respectively. Moreover, JustGiving, a UK-based online fund-raising platform raised about $7,705.8 to provide emergency food for vulnerable, elderly, and low-income people during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. This has led to a greater supply for the industry's food aid and social services, enabling industry organizations to meet the demand for food services. According to the community food services market analysis, the growth in crowdfunding is expected to act as a major driver for the industry.

Major players covered in the global community food services industry are Feeding America, City Harvest, Equal Heart, Volunteers Of American CO BR, A.D. Food Service, Gratzi Catering, CRS Employment Services, Feedmore Western New York, Giica, Chata, Second Harvest Food Bank Of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana, Good Shepherd Food Bank, The Meals on Wheels Association of America and Meals on Wheels Ministry are the same, Good Fortune Restaurant, City Harvest, and The Meals on Wheels Association of America.

TBRC’s global community food services market report is segmented by products and services into soup kitchen and on-site meal provision, food pantry services, food collection and distribution services, other services, by system into conventional foodservice system, centralized foodservice system, ready prepared foodservice system, assembly-serve foodservice system, by sector into commercial, non-commercial.

Community Food Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Products and Services (Soup Kitchen and On-site Meal Provision, Food Pantry Services, Food Collection And Distribution Services), By System (Conventional Foodservice System, Centralized Foodservice System, Ready Prepared Foodservice System, Assembly-Serve Foodservice System), By Sector (Commercial, Non-commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a community food services market overview, forecast community food services market size and growth for the whole market, community food services market segments, geographies, community food services market trends, community food services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

