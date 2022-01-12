Optical Communication & Networking Equipment Market Key Players, Statistics, Revenue & Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Deployment of 5G network and rising demand for high-speed connectivity are some key factors driving global market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global optical communication and networking equipment market size is expected to reach USD 34.47 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for high-speed network connectivity, increasing usage of smartphones and network connected devices, as well as increasing number of Internet users. These factors are further boosting adoption of optical communication and networking equipment, owing to increasing focus of companies on wavelength transmission of network connection.

Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Marketplace Report offers wide-ranging information and facts about the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Optical Communication and Networking Equipment market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2021, Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. launched FUJITSU cash automated solution called SmartCASH as part of S3. SmartCASH full recycling payment module is the world’s most compact standard capacity banknote and coin recycler on the market. It is designed to be deployed quickly for in-counter Point-Of-Sale (PoS) cash automation or as a complete free-standing self-checkout configuration.

Optical transceivers segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the optical communication and networking equipment market in 2020. Increasing development of high-speed networking technology to store data on servers to reduce the traffic would propel growth of this segment. Optical transceivers convert electrical data signals from data switches into optical signals.

WDM segment is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-speed networks is further boosting demand of fiber optic transmission technique which enables multiple wavelengths to transmit data on the same medium. It is resulting in increasing shift towards wavelength division multiplexing in the optical communication and networking equipment

Leading Companies of the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Cisco, Fujitsu Optical Components, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Finisar Corporation, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Juniper Network, Broadcom Corporation, Infinera Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Adtran Inc.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented global optical communication and networking equipment market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Optical Fibers

Optical Transceivers

Optical Amplifiers

Optical Circulators

Optical Sensors

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

SONET

Fiber Channel

WDM

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Telecom

Data Center

Enterprise

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Commercial

Energy & Utilities

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Optical Communication and Networking Equipment industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

