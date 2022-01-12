Balsa Wood Market, Key Player, Analysis, Size, Type and Forecast Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Forecast 2030

Balsa Wood Market - By Type, By Application - Forecast till 2030

According to the reports by MRFR, The CAGR for the balsa wood industry is projected to be 5.50% until 2030. The balsa wood market value is projected to be USD 217.23 million by 2030. This is up from USD 146.53 million in 2016.

Balsa wood refers to the softest and lightest commercial hardwood timber. The wood is white to oatmeal in color and has a high silky luster. It has a density of 160 (120-220) kgm3 and has a stiffness nearly 50% that of Baltic pine (Pinus sylvestris).

The balsa wood market has registered a massive growth given its lightweight and insulating properties. Additionally, the growing adoption of balsa wood in several industries such as marine, road & rail, industrial, aerospace & defense, and renewable energy will boost the market. Growing preference for lightweight components in aircraft and the soaring preference for lightweight composite materials in emerging economies are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities in the projected era. However, high material changes are likely to hamper the growth of the balsa wood market.

Balsa Wood Market Key Players:

3A Composites (Switzerland)

Gurit (Spain)

DIAB International AB (Sweden)

The PNG Balsa Company Ltd (Papua New Guinea)

The Gill Corporation (U.S.)

CoreLite Inc (U.S.)

SINOKIKO BALSA TRADING CO., LTD (China

Segmentation

The global balsa wood market is divided into numerous segments based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global market for balsa wood is divided into 'Grain C,' 'Grain B,' and 'Grain A.'

By application, the global balsa wood market is bifurcated into marine, road & rail, industrial, aerospace & defense, renewable energy, & more.

Regional Insights

The global market for balsa wood is divided into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe.

The Asia-Pacific region displays an enormous growth potential and has managed to lead the global balsa wood market. The market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.97%. It will reach USD 71.25 million by 2023 given the extensive application range in the region, the rising number of balsa wood vendors, lower labor costs, the drastic increase in the renewable energy segment, and the rising military & aerospace spending.

The North American region holds the second position in the global market for balsa wood. The region's growth is attributed to the rapid growth of the aerospace industry and rising applications of balsa wood in the sector.

Given the growing automobile sector, Europe is growing at a substantial growth rate and is likely to emerge as a lucrative market in the forecasted period.

Drivers

Balsa wood is lightweight. That is what makes it the material of choice for many manufacturers in most industries around the world. It can also insulate the materials that it’s incorporated into from shock and heat. This is why a growing number of companies in the renewable energy, defense, aerospace, industrial, rail, road, and marine industries are choosing to use this wood in their various products.

Opportunities

Many airplane manufacturers are choosing to use balsa wood because it makes them weigh less. This helps them use less fuel when taking off, take off faster, and land faster and safer. It also makes them stronger and more flexible. The same is true for the companies that make helicopters and hovercrafts.

Recent Developments

February 2021- SABIC has built resin manufacturing techniques using nanotechnology to effectively manufacture more uniform polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam, causing higher performance characteristics in the end product. The latest product LNP™ COLORCOMP™ WQ117945 is a ground-breaking material that may expand the use of PET foams.

Nanotechnology in SABIC LNP™ COLORCOMP™ WQ117945aids to control nucleation and causes more uniform cells with an extremely narrow equal size range spread across the foam.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is considered one of the most broadly used thermoplastic polymers worldwide and is used to produce foams, packaging, and fibers. It can also substitute balsa wood or polystyrene in structural sandwich materials.

June 2021- 3A Composites Core Materials, famous for the manufacturing of high-performance, sustainable core materials, announced the signing of a two-year technical cooperation agreement with the Achuar Nationality of Ecuador for the promotion of sustainable forestry practices and also accountable development, processing, and harvesting of balsa wood for native communities. The Achuar Nationality of Ecuador is an NGO protected by the Ecuadorian Constitution with the main target of reestablishing, protecting, and diffusing its language, culture, and traditions.

