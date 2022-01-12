Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers Market to Portray Rapid Growth Owing to Its High Demand in Variety of Applications
The progression of scientific innovations complemented by the increasing demand for advanced healthcare instruments has resulted into the introduction of various healthcare devices such as ultrasonic devices, diagnostic instruments, medical imaging systems, etc.
Since the inception of ultrasound consoles and transducers, a high adoption of the same was witnessed across the globe, especially in developed countries. Ultrasound consoles and transducers are majorly adopted by sonographers for undergoing their sonography, sometimes even termed as ultrasonography. Both, ultrasound consoles and transducers are used in conjunction, for enabling the whole medical imaging process generation.
Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers Market: Segmentation
The global ultrasound consoles and transducers market can be segmented on the basis of component, end user, and region.
Segmentation by Component:
On the basis of component, the ultrasound consoles and transducers market can be segmented as:
Consoles
Transducers
Owing to the high prices associated with consoles, the same segment witnessed a higher market share in the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market.
Segmentation by End User:
On the basis of end user, the ultrasound consoles and transducers market can be segmented as:
Clinics
Hospitals
Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the ultrasound consoles and transducers market are
Hitachi Ltd.
Abbott
General Electric Company
NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO. LTD.
Philips NV
Ultrasonix
Esaote SpA
Siemens AG
and a few others.Out of the various players, Hitachi is expected to be one of the prominent players in the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market, and has been witnessed holding a significant market share in 2017.
Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers Market: Regional Overview
By geography, the ultrasound consoles and transducers market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and Others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of various technologically advanced hospitals and clinics adopting high-end healthcare equipment in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market, in terms of revenue.
