Crazy Rich Coin – Enabling Fractional Ownership of Real Estate by Leveraging on Blockchain Technology

Crazy Rich Coin ($CRC) is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency and the real estate industry through its ability to link the unique powers of fractionalised ownership from the Metaverse to real world real estate.

/EIN News/ -- Orchard, Singapore, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crazy Rich Coin is a community driven platform that promotes real estate ownership by empowering the millennials and Gen Z to be in control of their assets and create their own wealth opportunities. CRC is creating a real estate metaverse to bridge the income and housing price disparity gap in the market, making it possible for Millennials and Gen Zs to own real estate, be it virtual or in the real world. With $CRC, you’ll be able to purchase a fraction of virtual land in the Metaverse, or a block of hotel in the real world together with a group of other investors through the pooling mechanism of the platform.

Launched on the Ethereum network (ERC20- token), $CRC is backed by an expert team that has worked on numerous successful projects, equipping them with the knowledge and experience in its development and future roadmap.

$CRC is creating a unique experience for the common men and real estate investors alike through its unique utilities. The platform will encompass the Crazy Rich NFTs and NFT Marketplace. The Crazy Rich NFT Marketplace is the one-stop-shop where holders of the $CRC token will be able to acquire their real estate NFTs. The NFT collections will comprise of:

a) Hospitality: Budget hotels, Business hotels

b) Residential: Apartments, Penthouses

c) Commercial: Shophouses, Petrol stations

d) Industrial: Data centres, Warehouses

These are just some examples of the multiple NFT categories that will be available on the marketplace. The interior design of the NFTs are based on real world real estate, carry different attributes and rarities, have different staking abilities (similar to rental yield) and are also tradable on online marketplaces such as opensea. Holders will be able to utilize the NFTs in the metaverse through full or fractionalized ownership. Hold your Crazy Rich NFTs and enjoy their perks! Different collections have different perks attached to them, such as fixed APR annual percentage returns through our crowdfunding (DAO) projects

The Launchpad Platform is another functionality of the $CRC platform. Real Estates listed on the CRC platform will be able to raise funds for their properties through an IDO on the CRC launchpad platform. They will need to use their $CRC to be whitelisted for those IDOs. Once they are whitelisted, they will be able to pledge their tokens to pools either in BNB or ETH against a return based on the pool size, time period and expected profitability of the investment. This will help hotels to crowdfund on the platform through the use of blockchain technology. Those pools will act as liquidity providers for real estate companies so that they can finance their activities by borrowing from the public. There will be a repayment date and an associated interest payment on the amount borrowed.

The $CRC team is striving to form partnerships with other metaverse projects, and have also initiated talks with hotels and developers to join our platform. They have successfully collaborated with ST Hospitality group, comprising ST Signature hotels and ST Residences Serviced Apartments to create a special hotel collection. These are huge projects in the pipeline that the cryptocurrency community should be looking forward to.

The tokenomics of the $CRC emphasises on the constant token buybacks and burns from the 0.5% tax and also from part of the earnings from their IDO launchpad. This will build new support levels as it grows! A percentage of the transaction fee collected by the $CRC team will also be donated to charity at regular intervals to support a good cause. The areas of focus of this charity are: Education, Healthcare and Housing.

About Crazy Rich Coin Team

The team consists of highly experienced Developers, Marketers, and Community Managers who have banded together to create $CRC. They all possess expertise from different industries and work in a fast-paced environment to ensure that there is always progress being made in all facets of the $CRC project.

Co-founder Dareius Lim emphasises that in his interview: “The CRC token is leveraging on the use of smart contracts and blockchain technology to bridge real world and virtual estate ownership at a fraction of the price. We understand that there is a mismatch between incomes and the prices of the housing market. $CRC is here to remedy that.”

For more information, determined crypto enthusiasts can visit their website or join their telegram community

Website: https://crazyrichcoin.io/

Name: Patrick Neo Organization: Crazy Rich Coin Phone: +6596475577