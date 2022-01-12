Antimony Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Good fire-resistance of antimony and rising demand for more fire resistant materials for a varioty of industrial and military applications.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Antimony Market size is projected to reach USD 3.10 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving revenue growth are increasing use of antimony in plastic additives, in rubbers, and chemicals and others.

Flame retardants are chemicals that help in reducing the level of ignition and prevent the start and spread of fire. Flame retardants are widely used in furniture, electronic products, building materials, and others to provide a limited fire safety benefit. Flame retardants can enable modern electronic equipment such as televisions and computers to meet fire safety standards.

The Antimony market goals at exploring the unknown and coming up with solutions to the potential threats and challenges faced by the Antimony market for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028. The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.

The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyse raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Antimony market for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028. The new intelligence study further digs deep to extract all data pertaining to aspects such as production capability, spending power, customer preference and potential customers to offer usable business information. This report can be considered as a cautious assessment of the target customers, their requirements, geography generating maximum sales and potential distribution channel.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Mandalay Resources Ltd., Belmont Metals Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, United States Antimony Corporation, Lamber Metals International, Village Main Reef Ltd., Amspec Chemical Corporation, Recylex, Tri-Star Resources, and NYACOL Nano Technologies. Some Key Highlights

In November 2019, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group acquired the assets of International Specialty Alloys, which is a leading U.S producer of titanium master alloys and other binary alloys for the aerospace market. This acquisition will help in business expansion of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group.

Based on application, the market is segmented into lead-acid batteries, flame retardants, plastic additives, glass & ceramics, and others. Flame retardants are chemicals that are used in materials to prevent the start or to slow down the progress of a fire.

Europe accounted for a significantly large share in the global antimony market revenue in 2020. Stringent government regulations and fire-resistance attributes of antimony, and rising demand for safer products and materials for use in a range of products and industries is expected to continue to drive market growth.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Antimony Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Antimony Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Antimony Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Antimony Market

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global antimony market based on application, product type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Lead Acid Batteries

Flame Retardants

Plastic Additives

Glass & Ceramics

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Antimony Trioxide

Alloys

Metal Ingot

Antimony Pentoxide

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Chemical

Electrical

Others

