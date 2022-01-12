Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Report 2021-26, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global autonomous underwater vehicle market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) is a self-driven device that conducts underwater survey missions without any human help. It is primarily employed for remote navigation, detection, and mapping, pertaining to diverse marine-based applications. These applications generally include collision avoidance, marine exploration, communication, imaging, archaeological research, etc. As a result, AUVs are widely adopted across diverse sectors, such as oil and gas, defense, scientific research, oceanography, archaeological exploration, aquaculture, etc.
Market Trends
The global market for AUVs is primarily driven by the expanding oil and gas industry. The oil and gas companies are increasingly adopting AUVs for offshore explorations, underwater monitoring, installing new infrastructures, and deep-water oil/gas production activities. Moreover, a significant growth in the military and defense sectors has also augmented the demand for AUVs for underwater monitoring and surveillance. Besides this, the market is further catalyzed by the growing number of marine exploration activities for mineral and ore extraction. Rapid integration of AUVs with connectivity-temperature-depth (CTD) and biogeochemical sensors, along with the emergence of the Internet-of-Underwater Things (IoUT), will further continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Atlas Electronik GmbH
BAE Systems PLC
Boston Engineering Corporation
ECA Group
Fugro (AMS: FUR)
General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. (General Dynamics Corporation)
Hydromea SA
International Submarine Engineering Ltd
Kongsberg Maritime (Kongsberg Gruppen ASA)
L3Harris OceanServer
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Saab AB
The Boeing Company
Teledyne Marine (Teledyne Technologies Inc)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, technology, payload type, shape, application and geography.
Breakup by Type:
Shallow AUVs (depth <100 M)
Medium AUVs (depth 100 M to 1000 M)
Large AUVs (depth >1000 M)
Breakup by Technology:
Communication Systems
Acoustic Communication Systems
Satellite Communication Systems
Navigation Systems
Inertial Navigation Systems
Acoustic Navigation Systems
Geophysical Navigation Systems
Dead Reckoning Navigation Systems
Others
Propulsion Systems
Fin Control Actuators
Propulsion Motors
Pump Motors
Linear Electromechanical Actuators
Battery Modules
Imaging Systems
Side-Scan Sonar (SSS) Imagers
Multibeam Echo Sounders (MBES)
Sub-Bottom Profilers (SBPS)
LED Lighting
Collision Avoidance Systems
Breakup by Payload Type:
Cameras
High Resolution Digital Still Cameras
Dual-Eye Cameras
Sensors
CTD Sensors
Biogeochemical Sensors
Synthetic Aperture Sonars
Echo Sounders
Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers
Others
Breakup by Shape:
Torpedo
Laminar Flow Body
Streamlined Rectangular Style
Multi-Hull Vehicle
Breakup by Application:
Military & Defence
Oil & Gas
Environmental Protection and Monitoring
Oceanography
Archaeology and Exploration
Search and Salvage Operations
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
