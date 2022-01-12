Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Report 2021-26, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global autonomous underwater vehicle market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) is a self-driven device that conducts underwater survey missions without any human help. It is primarily employed for remote navigation, detection, and mapping, pertaining to diverse marine-based applications. These applications generally include collision avoidance, marine exploration, communication, imaging, archaeological research, etc. As a result, AUVs are widely adopted across diverse sectors, such as oil and gas, defense, scientific research, oceanography, archaeological exploration, aquaculture, etc.

Market Trends

The global market for AUVs is primarily driven by the expanding oil and gas industry. The oil and gas companies are increasingly adopting AUVs for offshore explorations, underwater monitoring, installing new infrastructures, and deep-water oil/gas production activities. Moreover, a significant growth in the military and defense sectors has also augmented the demand for AUVs for underwater monitoring and surveillance. Besides this, the market is further catalyzed by the growing number of marine exploration activities for mineral and ore extraction. Rapid integration of AUVs with connectivity-temperature-depth (CTD) and biogeochemical sensors, along with the emergence of the Internet-of-Underwater Things (IoUT), will further continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Atlas Electronik GmbH

BAE Systems PLC

Boston Engineering Corporation

ECA Group

Fugro (AMS: FUR)

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. (General Dynamics Corporation)

Hydromea SA

International Submarine Engineering Ltd

Kongsberg Maritime (Kongsberg Gruppen ASA)

L3Harris OceanServer

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

The Boeing Company

Teledyne Marine (Teledyne Technologies Inc)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, technology, payload type, shape, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Shallow AUVs (depth <100 M)

Medium AUVs (depth 100 M to 1000 M)

Large AUVs (depth >1000 M)

Breakup by Technology:

Communication Systems

Acoustic Communication Systems

Satellite Communication Systems

Navigation Systems

Inertial Navigation Systems

Acoustic Navigation Systems

Geophysical Navigation Systems

Dead Reckoning Navigation Systems

Others

Propulsion Systems

Fin Control Actuators

Propulsion Motors

Pump Motors

Linear Electromechanical Actuators

Battery Modules

Imaging Systems

Side-Scan Sonar (SSS) Imagers

Multibeam Echo Sounders (MBES)

Sub-Bottom Profilers (SBPS)

LED Lighting

Collision Avoidance Systems

Breakup by Payload Type:

Cameras

High Resolution Digital Still Cameras

Dual-Eye Cameras

Sensors

CTD Sensors

Biogeochemical Sensors

Synthetic Aperture Sonars

Echo Sounders

Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers

Others

Breakup by Shape:

Torpedo

Laminar Flow Body

Streamlined Rectangular Style

Multi-Hull Vehicle

Breakup by Application:

Military & Defence

Oil & Gas

Environmental Protection and Monitoring

Oceanography

Archaeology and Exploration

Search and Salvage Operations

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

