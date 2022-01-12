Greenhouse Horticulture Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Greenhouse Horticulture Market ” Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global greenhouse horticulture market size reached a US$ 25.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.85 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2027.



Greenhouse horticulture refers to the cultivation of crops in an organized shelter to provide modified environment conditions. Greenhouses are sheltered structures that are covered by a partially or fully transparent material, such as plastic and glass. They help protect crops from diseases and insects while facilitating and maintaining desirable weather conditions. As compared to conventional crop production techniques, greenhouse horticulture offers various benefits, which include extended growing season, control crop growth, and offer better yields.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Trends:

The rapidly increasing population, along with the rising demand for food is majorly driving the global greenhouse horticulture market growth. Rapid environmental degradation and unpredictable weather patterns are encouraging farmers to shift toward greenhouse horticulture to avoid extreme weather conditions that can damage crops. Moreover, rising concerns regarding depleting freshwater resources are contributing to the market growth as greenhouse horticulture helps in saving water through advanced irrigation systems. Furthermore, favorable government policies and increasing research and development (R&D) activities enabling innovative and efficient farming techniques are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Agra Tech Inc., Argus Control System Ltd., Certhon, Dalsem, Industries Harnois Inc., Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, Keder Greenhouse, Logiqs BV, Lumigrow, Netafim Ltd. (Orbia), Priva Holding BV, Richel Group, Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV, Rough Brothers Inc., Top Greenhouses Ltd. and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on based on region, material type, crop type and technology.

Breakup by Material Type:

Glass

Plastic

Breakup by Crop Type:

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Heating System

Cooling System

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

