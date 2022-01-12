L.A. Based Investment Due Diligence Consultant Shubh Karman Singh Shows Commitment to Thriving Global Startup Community
India-born investment due diligence consultant and angel investor Shubh Karman Singh is a positive force in U.S. and global business
The journey from working in rural India to advising cutting edge technology startups in Silicon Valley has been a roller coaster ride but totally worth it.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite economic challenges posed by the global coronavirus pandemic, 2021 broke records for startup investments. By September 2021, U.S. startups had raised approximately $240 billion, dwarfing the previous year by almost $100 billion.
— Shubh Karman Singh
With the influx of newly established startups seeking investment, the need for solid investment due diligence has never been greater.
For investment due diligence consultant Shubh Karman “Shubh” Singh, ensuring that startups have what they need to thrive is not just imperative to his profession; it is also personal.
Singh left his home country of India to pursue a double major in engineering and business, go to business school and later become a go-to leader in the highly competitive VC space and global startup community. He has achieved all of this and more, now working as an investment due diligence professional based out of Los Angeles, California, acting as a senior consultant at L.E.K. Consulting and as an angel investor at top angel fund Pasadena Angels. Pasadena Angels have been ranked as a top-10 angel fund in the U.S. by Forbes. He conducts investment due diligence on technology companies ranging from pre-revenue startups to enterprises valued at hundreds of millions of dollars across fintech, cybersecurity, enterprise tech, gov-tech, etc. His firm’s clients include some of the world’s most successful venture capital and private equity funds.
Singh attributes his career success to much more than his education, but real-life experience helping businesses when they needed it most– including his own family business.
“In 2014, when my family business was going through a rough patch and was running under high debt, I took upon a leadership role and led the revival of that business while making a significant impact on the regional community”.
Singh expanded business operations and built client relationships with the largest telecom tower organizations globally (such as Indus Towers, American Tower Corporation), tripled revenue, and regained the business’ profitability. His organization simultaneously also set up hundreds of telecom towers that connected millions of individuals in rural India to high-speed Internet.
“This experience provided me deep expertise in running, building, and evaluating startups, and inspired my move to California where I developed further expertise in breakthrough technologies to have a significant impact on individuals and organizations globally,” commented Singh.
Singh’s accomplishments have not gone unnoticed by the broader startup community and he has been invited as a judge of several startups competitions both within the United States and internationally, including Mass challenge (a Forbes top 10 accelerator); ArchGrants St. Louis; and Slingshot Singapore (where Eduardo Saverin, the billionaire co-founder of Facebook has been a judge previously as well). By way of MassChallenge, Singh has been engaged in startup competitions across Boston, Rhode Island, Switzerland, Mexico, and Chile, helping both Singh and the startup communities to learn and grow from each other.
“The journey from working in rural India to advising cutting edge technology startups in Silicon Valley has been a roller coaster ride but totally worth it. These experiences across a wide range of geographies and organizations have been essential to building deep expertise in investment due diligence and I am excited to continue building upon this success and give back to startup communities across the U.S. and globally”
Find Shubh Karman Singh in the Pasadena Angels Members directory and LinkedIn.
About Shubh Karman Singh: Shubh Karman Singh is a multitalented entrepreneur, angel investor, and investment due diligence professional based out of Los Angeles, California. He is on a mission to continue growing the global startup community to create more jobs, opportunities, and impact. Singh is a member of the top-rated angel fund Pasadena Angels and a graduate of top business school UCLA Anderson School of Management on near-full scholarship. When he’s not working, he can be found volunteering and spending time with his wife and young child.
Nadya Rousseau
Alter New Media LLC
+1 310-853-3798
email us here