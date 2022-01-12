Campaign on Social Equality by My G planet | Guest: Dr David K Pillai, Chairman of Kings International Medical Academy

Submit Release
Campaign on Social Equality by My G planet on January, 8th 2022 | Guest: Dr David K Pillai, Chairman of Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA)

We will never have true civilization until we have learned to recognize the rights of others.”
— Will Rogers
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr David k Pillai, Chairman of Kings International medical academy (KIMA) along with P.Aravindhan I.P.S, Balamurugan, and Swetha from the Office of the District Superintendent- Chengalpattu have participated in the campaign “Samuga matrathirkana samayal kootanchoru” held at Pulinkundram near Mahabalipuram in Chengalpattu district. This event was organized by My G planet on January, 8th 2022.

This campaign prioritized social equality among the members of the village in Pulinkundram. At this event, they gave face masks to the people of the Pulinkundram village and created awareness for Covid-19, need for wearing masks, and the benefits of social distancing.

Various cultural activities were conducted among the school and college students. Dr David K Pillai blissfully participated in all the events along with the students. Dr David K Pillai, Chairman of Kings International medical academy (KIMA) added that “I believe these types of events are one way to help the society by lending a hand to those already helping the society. These events promote harmony and the spirit of community among the residents of the village. It even helps to break the barriers in society, by giving new hopes to the young minds in the village.

The organizers have arranged for discussions on village development and their employment. On the discussion, Dr David K Pillai, Chairman of Kings International medical academy (KIMA) enunciated that” I believe the progress of a community depends on the feeling of belongingness among its members. We must cognize the proficiency of our youth and extend our support by furnishing them with the proper guidance, infrastructure, opportunities and encouragement to chase their dreams. The passion, skills, and continued learning will develop the potential of an individual. By augmenting empowerment and knowledge, we can transform the world into a better place.

Later they prepared Kootanchoru, a potluck event in which they cooked food for the entire village and served them without any social status. At this event, Dr David K Pillai, Chairman of Kings International medical academy (KIMA) had his food along with the children. This created cognizance of togetherness and peaceful coexistence among the children.

Dr David K Pillai, Chairman of Kings International medical academy (KIMA) shared his thoughts on social equality to the younger minds stating that “Equality does not mean that everyone is rich, but it means that everyone must be able to meet their basic needs for their life. The concept of equality inferred that all people, as human beings, are accredited to the same rights and opportunities to develop their skills and talents and to pursue their goals and vocation”. He also added that “In a society, equality can be achieved through the economic, juridical and educational institutions. As we are all different and possess different abilities and talents, we should strive for diminishing the relation these abilities and talents have to the compensation for our efforts.

A good education is crucial in ending the cycles of poverty and allowing everyone to fulfil their dreams.

