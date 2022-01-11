Governor Cooper Tours GoRaleigh Electric Bus Operations, Highlights North Carolina’s Transition to Clean Transportation

NORTH CAROLINA, January 11 - Governor Roy Cooper visited the GoRaleigh Operations Facility today to tour electric and compressed natural gas bus operations. The Governor and local leaders discussed Executive Order No. 246, signed last Friday, which outlines preparations for the state’s transition to a clean energy future.

"We’re moving North Carolina toward a clean energy future, and that includes transportation," said Governor Cooper. "This order will accelerate the transition to more zero emission vehicles and our state and local governments, businesses, drivers and riders all across the state will help lead the way."

The GoRaleigh Operations Office houses the City of Raleigh’s buses, including its electric and compressed natural gas (CNG) buses. The building is also a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum building, powered in part by on-site geothermal energy. The City of Raleigh owns five electric buses with planned expansions in the future of its electric operations.

“The decisions we make today will go a long way toward ensuring we have a clean transportation system for generations to come,” said State Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette. “We look forward to working with our state and local partners to develop a plan for a clean transportation future in North Carolina.”

“We must work to remove pollution’s harmful effects on the health of people who live in underserved communities,” said D. Reid Wilson, Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “Equally important, we must provide equitable access to the benefits of a healthy environment – clean air, clean water, and plentiful opportunities for outdoor recreation.”

Executive Order 246 directs the NC Clean Transportation Plan (NCCTP) to increase Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) use and find ways to decarbonize the transportation sector through reductions in vehicle miles traveled, increases in zero-emission cars, trucks and buses, and other strategies.

Executive Order No. 246 also directs the next steps on a path to a clean energy and equitable economy, emphasizing environmental justice and equity. The Order updates North Carolina’s economy-wide carbon reduction emissions goals to align with climate science, and to reduce pollution, create good jobs and protect communities.

The Order strengthens the state’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by increasing the statewide goal to a 50% reduction from 2005 levels by 2030 and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible, no later than 2050. The Order directs the Governor’s administration to update a statewide greenhouse gas inventory to measure current levels of greenhouse gas emissions and analyze ways to achieve this goal.

Read the Executive Order.

