Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market Size is Expected to Reach $11.53 Billion by 2028 | Top Investment Opportunities

Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market 2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published latest report, titled, “Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market by Density (2GB–4GB, 8GB–16GB, 32GB–64GB, and 128GB-256GB), Application (Smartphones, Digital Cameras, GPS Systems, Medical Devices, and Others), and End User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Healthcare, Public, IT & Telecom, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028.” According to a report, the global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) industry size was $9.30 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $11.53 billion by 2028, to register a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market, followed by North America and Europe.

The Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market study provides a detailed analysis pertaining to the global market size & forecast, segmental splits, regional & country-level outlook, market dynamics & trends, Porters’ five force analysis, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, market share analysis, and patent analysis.

Segmental Outlook

The global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market share is segmented depending on product type, application, end user, key players and region.

Segmental analysis is offered (real time and forecast) in both quantitative and qualitative terms. This helps the clients to identify the most lucrative segment to consider for their further investments, based on the comprehensive backend analysis about the segmental performance, in addition to brief understanding of the operating companies and their development activities with respect to the Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has had an enormous impact on the lives of people and the overall community. The report provides a brief overview of evolution of the coronavirus. In addition, it includes a micro- and macro-economic impact analysis. The report further showcases the market size and share depending on the impact of the COVID-19. Furthermore, reduction in the count of COVID-affected patients in the coming days with safety majors taken by governments and availability of vaccines are expected to gradually lower the impact of COVID-19 on the global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market. Additionally, the report highlights the key strategies adopted by players during the global health crisis. Hence, the report provides an overview of pre- as well as post-COVID-19 impact analyses.

Market Opportunities

Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market players is witnessing remunerative opportunities for expansion in the near future.

Regional Outlook

The Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market trends is analyzed across four key regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key countries contributing toward the growth of the market include:

• North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe: Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA: Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA

Competitive Scenario

The major players profiled in the Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market report include, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Western Digital Corporation (U.S.), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Phison Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Greenliant Systems Inc. (U.S.), Kingston Technology Company Inc. (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (U.S.), Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan).

The report profiles the top players operating across the globe along with market share analysis, and an outlook on top player positioning. In addition, the study focuses on the developmental strategies such as product launch, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the key players to maintain a competitive edge in the market space.

Report Coverage

• Historic Data considered: 2016 to 2021

• Growth Projections: 2022 to 2027

• Major Segments Covering product type, provider, application, end user

• Market Dynamics and Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market Trends

• Competitive Landscape Reporting

Research Methodology

AMR offers its clients with comprehensive research and analysis based on a wide variety of factual inputs that majorly include interviews with professionals in the industry, regional intelligence, and reliable statistics obtained from multiple resources. The in-house industry experts play an important role in designing analytic tools and models, tailored to the requirements of the client for a particular industry segment. These analytical tools and models distill the statistics & data and enhance the accuracy of our recommendations and advice.

Key Market Segments

• BY APPLICATION

o Smartphones

o Digital Cameras

o GPS System

o Medical Devices

o Others

• BY DENSITY

o 2GB–4GB

o 8GB–16GB

o 32GB–64GB

o 128GB-256GB

• BY END USER

o Automotive

o Aerospace and defense

o Industrial

o Healthcare

o Public

o IT & telecom

o Others

• BY REGION

o North America

 U.S

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 UK

 Germany

 France

 Spain

 Italy

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 Singapore

 South Korea

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

The report covered in the 9 chapters (321+ Pages)

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4:EMBEDDED MULTIMEDIA CARD (EMMC) MARKET, BY DENSITY

CHAPTER 5:EMBEDDED MULTIMEDIA CARD (EMMC) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6:EMBEDDED MULTIMEDIA CARD (EMMC) MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 7:EMBEDDED MULTIMEDIA CARD (EMMC) MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8:COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9:COMPANY PROFILES

