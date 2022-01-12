Animal Health Market to Reach US$ 43.7 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 3.6% | Global Size, Share, Trends, and Report 2022-2027

Animal Health Market Report

The global market reached a value of US$ 34.9 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 43.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Animal Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global animal health market reached a value of US$ 34.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2022-2027. Animal healthcare refers to the process of curing and protecting animals from a range of diseases by utilizing treatments and vaccines. There are different categories of medicines included in the animal healthcare vertical that aid in the treatment or prevention of feline leukemia, Lyme diseases, and tick infestation. Animal healthcare also includes veterinary services to improve the animal yield and lifespan. Farmers across the globe are becoming aware of the outbreak of animal diseases, which has led them to focus on animal healthcare. It aids in averting these diseases and regular monitoring of the health of their livestock to ensure the supply of food. Apart from this, rapid growth has been witnessed in the adoption of pets across the globe, thereby creating opportunities for the market growth.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Animal Health Market Trends:

The emerging trend of pet humanization is one of the major growth-inducing factors for the market as pet owners treat their pets equally and meet basic requirements like food, shelter, and health. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding animal health through print and electronic media, along with inflating income levels, have led pet and livestock owners to spend on animal healthcare products. Additionally, governments of several countries have contributed to the sales of animal health products by organizing animal vaccination programs. Furthermore, key players in the market are focusing on research and development activities to formulate effective medicines. This, coupled with the integration of advanced technological solutions, such as real-time analysis, is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Bayer

• Elanco

• Merck

• Merial

• Zoetis Inc.

• Biogenesis Bago

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Ceva Sante Animale

• Heska

• Neogen

• Novartis

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Vetoquinol

• Virbac

Breakup by Animal Type:

• Commercial Animals

• Companion Animals

Breakup by Product Type:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biologicals

• Medicinal Feed Additives

• Diagnostics

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

