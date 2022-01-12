3BR/2BA Home in 55+ Community Near Rt. 3, I-95 & Fredericksburg, VA Set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a move-in ready 3 BR/2 BA home in the 55+ Legacy Woods Community w/2 car attached garage near Rt. 3, I-95 & downtown Fredericksburg”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a move-in ready 3 BR/2 BA home in the 55+ Legacy Woods Community w/2 car attached garage, located off of Gordon Rd. and only a short drive to Rt. 3, I-95 & downtown Fredericksburg, on Monday, January 17 at 3 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“The owner has transitioned into a more manageable living environment, and we have been entrusted to market and sell this well-built home located in the 55+ Legacy Woods Community,” said Nicholls. “This solid home can be occupied immediately and personalized at the new owner's leisure. Bid Your Price and Make it Yours.”
“Conveniently located just off of Gordon Road, the home is only a short drive to Rt. 3, I-95 & downtown Fredericksburg,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Monday, Jan. 17 – 3PM -- 6611 Twin Cedars Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22407
3 BR/2 BA home on .16 +/- acre lot in the 55+ Legacy Woods Community in Spotsylvania County, VA
• This homes measures 1,691 +/- sf. and features a kitchen (all appliances convey); living room w/gas fireplace; dining room; attached 2 car garage (400 +/- sf.); attic w/pull down stairs
• Carpet in bedrooms; luxury vinyl plank flooring in living area & hallway; linoleum in kitchen and bathrooms
• Front porch & rear patio
• Heating: gas furnace; Cooling: central AC; gas fireplace in living room
• Public water, sewer & gas; gas water heater (new in 2019)
• Attached 400 +/- sf. 2 car garage
• Other features: New roof in 2021; concrete driveway; handicap ramp in place (can be removed); walk-in closet; 9' ceilings; handicap adaptable; security system; community amenities include lawn care, snow removal, trash service, road maintenance, club house & pool privileges
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com