Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in the City of Madison

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved shooting (OIS) in the City of Madison, Wis., that occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

At approximately 12:30 pm on January 11, 2022, officers from the Madison Police Department surrounded a location near Northport Drive and Dryden Drive in the City of Madison as part of an armed robbery investigation. During the incident, an armed subject jumped off of a balcony at the location and began firing at officers. Multiple officers returned fire at the subject. The subject was taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries, and is expected to survive.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved officers from the Madison Police Department have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.