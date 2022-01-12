Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,350 in the last 365 days.

Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in the City of Madison

 

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved shooting (OIS) in the City of Madison, Wis., that occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

 

At approximately 12:30 pm on January 11, 2022, officers from the Madison Police Department surrounded a location near Northport Drive and Dryden Drive in the City of Madison as part of an armed robbery investigation. During the incident, an armed subject jumped off of a balcony at the location and began firing at officers. Multiple officers returned fire at the subject. The subject was taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries, and is expected to survive.

 

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

 

The involved officers from the Madison Police Department have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

 

There is no danger to the public at this time.

 

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

You just read:

Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in the City of Madison

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.