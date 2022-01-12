Energy Management Systems Market To Witness Huge Growth and Revenue Acceleration by 2023

Energy Management Systems Market

The increasing adoption of smart meters and smart grids are also enhancing the global energy management system market value.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for energy efficiency, unpredictability in energy prices, and supportive government policies & incentive programs fuel the growth of the global energy management systems market. On the other hand, high initial investment curbs the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the increase in the need to lessen down energy emissions and the presence of untapped markets are expected to usher in lucrative opportunities in the industry.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global energy management systems market was pegged at $29.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $62.3 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2017 to 2023.

By end-user, the commercial segment contributed to more than 90% of the global market share in 2017, and is projected to retain its dominance during the study period. At the same time, the residential segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2017 to 2023.

By geography, North America generated the highest share in 2017, pegging at more than one-third of the global market. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.9% by 2023. The other regions assessed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

By offering, the services segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2017, and is expected to rule the roost by 2023. This segment would also grow at the highest CAGR of 14.1% throughout the forecast period. The system segment is also discussed in the report.

The frontrunners analyzed in the global energy management systems market report include Delta Electronics Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, DEXMA, C3 Energy, GrindPoint Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Schneider Electric S.E., and General Electric Company. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to substantiate their status in the industry.

