Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 800 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Monday, January 10, 2022, in the 800 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:40 pm, the suspect entered an establishment and approached an employee at the listed location. The suspect snatched the employee’s wallet and demanded US currency from the cash registered. The suspect then lifted his shirt as if he had a weapon, destroyed the cash register, and took US currency from the cash register. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.